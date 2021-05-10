Ambev S.A. [ABEV] gain 1.96% so far this year. What now?

Ambev S.A. [NYSE: ABEV] traded at a low on 05/07/21, posting a 0.00 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $3.12. The company report on May 6, 2021 that Ambev SA to Host Earnings Call.

Ambev SA (FRA:AMNA) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2021 First Quarter Earnings call to be held on May 6, 2021 at 11:30 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/77479.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 19106629 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Ambev S.A. stands at 2.64% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.56%.

The market cap for ABEV stock reached $49.11 billion, with 15.74 billion shares outstanding and 4.40 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 22.06M shares, ABEV reached a trading volume of 19106629 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ambev S.A. [ABEV]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ABEV shares is $3.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ABEV stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Ambev S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 26, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on November 03, 2020, representing the official price target for Ambev S.A. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ambev S.A. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for ABEV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.67.

How has ABEV stock performed recently?

Ambev S.A. [ABEV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.23. With this latest performance, ABEV shares gained by 11.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 42.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 60.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABEV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.04 for Ambev S.A. [ABEV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.77, while it was recorded at 2.90 for the last single week of trading, and 2.69 for the last 200 days.

Ambev S.A. [ABEV]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ambev S.A. [ABEV] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.42 and a Gross Margin at +49.90. Ambev S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.49.

Return on Total Capital for ABEV is now 18.79, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.31. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.85, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ambev S.A. [ABEV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.49. Additionally, ABEV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.72. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.78, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.61.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ambev S.A. [ABEV] managed to generate an average of $227,588 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.50.

Earnings analysis for Ambev S.A. [ABEV]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ambev S.A. posted 0.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.06/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 16.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ABEV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ambev S.A. go to -13.40%.

Insider trade positions for Ambev S.A. [ABEV]

Positions in Ambev S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 141 institutional holders increased their position in Ambev S.A. [NYSE:ABEV] by around 172,019,338 shares. Additionally, 113 investors decreased positions by around 155,668,803 shares, while 43 investors held positions by with 985,998,557 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,313,686,698 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ABEV stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 78,042,563 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 17,606,613 shares during the same period.