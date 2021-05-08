Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc [OCDX] moved up 9.57: Why It’s Important

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc [NASDAQ: OCDX] closed the trading session at $20.49 on 05/06/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $18.90, while the highest price level was $20.56. The company report on May 6, 2021 that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Reports First Quarter 2021 Results.

First Quarter Revenue Growth Exceeds Company’s Expectations at 24.2%, Supporting Increase in 2021 Guidance.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (Nasdaq: OCDX), one of the world’s largest pure-play in-vitro diagnostics (IVD) companies, announced financial results for the first quarter ended April 4, 2021.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 27.27 percent and weekly performance of 5.95 percent. The stock has performed 11.48 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 16.69 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.35M shares, OCDX reached to a volume of 1301807 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc [OCDX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OCDX shares is $23.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OCDX stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 03, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 22, 2021, representing the official price target for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $23, while UBS analysts kept a Buy rating on OCDX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc is set at 0.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for OCDX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.67. Price to Free Cash Flow for OCDX in the course of the last twelve months was 2362.19 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

OCDX stock trade performance evaluation

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc [OCDX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.95.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OCDX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.16 for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc [OCDX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.49, while it was recorded at 19.35 for the last single week of trading.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc [OCDX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc [OCDX] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.10 and a Gross Margin at +42.08. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -12.00.

Return on Total Capital for OCDX is now 3.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -8.13. Additionally, OCDX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 136.96, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 110.12.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc [OCDX] managed to generate an average of -$47,089 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.51.Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc [OCDX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OCDX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc go to 37.80%.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc [OCDX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $5 million, or 75.50% of OCDX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OCDX stocks are: ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. with ownership of 98,339, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; RHUMBLINE ADVISERS, holding 95,121 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.78 million in OCDX stocks shares; and MANUFACTURERS LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY, THE, currently with $0.89 million in OCDX stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 5 institutional holders increased their position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc [NASDAQ:OCDX] by around 275,322 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 275,322 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OCDX stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 275,322 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.