Market Analysts see Iron Mountain Incorporated [IRM] gaining to $29. Time to buy?

Iron Mountain Incorporated [NYSE: IRM] closed the trading session at $41.65 on 05/06/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $39.20, while the highest price level was $41.75. The company report on May 7, 2021 that Iron Mountain Announces 20 New Sustainability Focused Goals as Part of Their Commitment to Secure A Sustainable Future.

The release of the company’s eighth annual Corporate Responsibility (CR) Report includes ambitious new goals focused on making a positive impact.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), the global leader in innovative storage and information management services, announced bold, forward-looking corporate responsibility (CR) goals under the long-term strategy of Securing a Sustainable Future as part of its eighth annual CR Report. Securing a Sustainable Future is guided by four defining pillars, Safeguarding Customer Trust, Empowering our People, Protecting our Planet and Strengthening our Communities, through which the company creates innovative solutions in socially responsible ways.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 41.28 percent and weekly performance of 3.38 percent. The stock has been moved at 52.56 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 10.51 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 30.40 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.34M shares, IRM reached to a volume of 4533525 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Iron Mountain Incorporated [IRM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IRM shares is $32.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IRM stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Iron Mountain Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 02, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA/Merrill dropped their target price from $33 to $25. The new note on the price target was released on July 11, 2019, representing the official price target for Iron Mountain Incorporated stock. On April 26, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for IRM shares from 34 to 27.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Iron Mountain Incorporated is set at 0.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for IRM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.71.

IRM stock trade performance evaluation

Iron Mountain Incorporated [IRM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.38. With this latest performance, IRM shares gained by 10.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 52.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 90.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IRM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.01 for Iron Mountain Incorporated [IRM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.55, while it was recorded at 40.09 for the last single week of trading, and 31.18 for the last 200 days.

Iron Mountain Incorporated [IRM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Iron Mountain Incorporated [IRM] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.24 and a Gross Margin at +42.09. Iron Mountain Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.26.

Return on Total Capital for IRM is now 6.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.96. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 26.35, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.45. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Iron Mountain Incorporated [IRM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 967.53. Additionally, IRM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 90.63, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 77.73. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 928.47, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 86.97.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Iron Mountain Incorporated [IRM] managed to generate an average of $13,386 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.85 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.30.Iron Mountain Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Iron Mountain Incorporated [IRM] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Iron Mountain Incorporated posted 0.27/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.18/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 50.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IRM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Iron Mountain Incorporated go to 1.70%.

Iron Mountain Incorporated [IRM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $8,951 million, or 82.30% of IRM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IRM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 48,363,389, which is approximately -0.237% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 29,113,163 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.13 billion in IRM stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $874.44 million in IRM stock with ownership of nearly -0.002% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Iron Mountain Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 340 institutional holders increased their position in Iron Mountain Incorporated [NYSE:IRM] by around 11,288,327 shares. Additionally, 263 investors decreased positions by around 24,447,161 shares, while 83 investors held positions by with 195,367,764 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 231,103,252 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IRM stock had 104 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,582,951 shares, while 64 institutional investors sold positions of 4,597,305 shares during the same period.