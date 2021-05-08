Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. [BHAT] Is Currently -28.42 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. [NASDAQ: BHAT] stock went on a downward path that fall over -28.42% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -33.19%. The company report on May 6, 2021 that Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Announces $5.66 Million Registered Direct Offering.

Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology (NASDAQ: BHAT), a leading producer, developer and operator of augmented reality interactive entertainment games, toys and educational materials in China, announced that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement with two institutional investors, providing for the purchase and sale of 6,290,000 of its ordinary shares at a price of $0.90 per share in a registered direct offering, resulting in total gross proceeds of $5,661,000, before deducting the placement agent’s fees and other estimated offering expenses. The Company also agreed to issue to the investors unregistered warrants to purchase up to 4,088,500 ordinary shares in a concurrent private placement. The warrants have an exercise price of $1.12 per share, will be exercisable immediately and will expire three years following the date of issuance.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

FT Global Capital, Inc. is acting as the sole placement agent in this offering.

Over the last 12 months, BHAT stock dropped by -32.06%.

The market cap for the stock reached $38.98 million, with 38.55 million shares outstanding and 23.33 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.42M shares, BHAT stock reached a trading volume of 13414965 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. [BHAT]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for BHAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.32.

BHAT Stock Performance Analysis:

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. [BHAT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -33.19. With this latest performance, BHAT shares dropped by -45.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BHAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.66 for Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. [BHAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2935, while it was recorded at 1.0583 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1173 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. [BHAT] shares currently have an operating margin of +31.69 and a Gross Margin at +46.32. Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +27.43.

Return on Total Capital for BHAT is now 16.42, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 15.93. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.99, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.31. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. [BHAT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 10.55. Additionally, BHAT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 9.55, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.20.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.01 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.45.Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.00 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. [BHAT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 9.60% of BHAT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BHAT stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 541,900, which is approximately 10.637% of the company’s market cap and around 50.34% of the total institutional ownership; HUDSON BAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 164,545 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.18 million in BHAT stocks shares; and HRT FINANCIAL LP, currently with $36000.0 in BHAT stock with ownership of nearly -79.168% of the company’s market capitalization.

4 institutional holders increased their position in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. [NASDAQ:BHAT] by around 120,487 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 206,619 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 454,894 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 782,000 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BHAT stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 24,517 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 78,400 shares during the same period.