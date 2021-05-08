For Seelos Therapeutics Inc. [SEEL], Analyst sees a rise to $15. What next?

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: SEEL] loss -7.22% or -0.4 points to close at $5.14 with a heavy trading volume of 3999612 shares. The company report on April 20, 2021 that Seelos Therapeutics Receives Positive EMA Opinion on Orphan Drug Designation for SLS-005 (Trehalose) in Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS).

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEEL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders and rare diseases, announced it has received a positive opinion on European Orphan Drug Designation for SLS-005 in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) Committee for Orphan Medicinal Products (COMP).

The positive opinion issued by COMP will be sent to the European Commission, which is expected to grant the orphan designation within 30 days. Under orphan designation in the European Union (EU), Seelos stands to benefit from several incentives such as protocol assistance, reduced regulatory fees and market exclusivity. European guidelines for Orphan Drug Designation are for diseases affecting not more than five in 10,000 people in the EU.

It opened the trading session at $5.45, the shares rose to $5.50 and dropped to $4.96, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SEEL points out that the company has recorded 550.63% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -834.55% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 9.97M shares, SEEL reached to a volume of 3999612 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Seelos Therapeutics Inc. [SEEL]:

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Seelos Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 30, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, The Benchmark Company raised their target price to Speculative Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 14, 2019, representing the official price target for Seelos Therapeutics Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Seelos Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.54 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 102.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.20.

Trading performance analysis for SEEL stock

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. [SEEL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.36. With this latest performance, SEEL shares dropped by -12.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 550.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 817.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SEEL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.64 for Seelos Therapeutics Inc. [SEEL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.65, while it was recorded at 5.69 for the last single week of trading, and 2.17 for the last 200 days.

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. [SEEL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for SEEL is now -305.30, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -387.52. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1,489.36, with Return on Assets sitting at -133.62. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Seelos Therapeutics Inc. [SEEL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 378.07. Additionally, SEEL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 79.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 55.58. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 283.55, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 59.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Seelos Therapeutics Inc. [SEEL] managed to generate an average of -$1,910,100 per employee.Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. [SEEL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Seelos Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.13/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 38.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SEEL.

An analysis of insider ownership at Seelos Therapeutics Inc. [SEEL]

There are presently around $43 million, or 12.40% of SEEL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SEEL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 2,799,854, which is approximately 469.67% of the company’s market cap and around 6.57% of the total institutional ownership; UNIPLAN INVESTMENT COUNSEL, INC., holding 1,927,036 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.68 million in SEEL stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $3.89 million in SEEL stock with ownership of nearly 18.847% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Seelos Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 32 institutional holders increased their position in Seelos Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:SEEL] by around 3,392,117 shares. Additionally, 15 investors decreased positions by around 880,976 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 3,427,503 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,700,596 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SEEL stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 569,560 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 640,792 shares during the same period.