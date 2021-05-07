XL Fleet Corp. [XL] Is Currently -2.42 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

XL Fleet Corp. [NYSE: XL] price plunged by -2.42 percent to reach at -$0.15. The company report on May 7, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Shareholders of XL Fleet Corp. of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 7, 2021 – XL.

New York, New York–(Newsfile Corp. – May 6, 2021) – The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:.

To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of XL Fleet Corp. (“Xl Fleet”) (NYSE: XL) between October 2, 2020 and March 2, 2021. You are hereby notified that a securities class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York. To get more information go to:.

A sum of 3785061 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 10.23M shares. XL Fleet Corp. shares reached a high of $6.20 and dropped to a low of $5.88 until finishing in the latest session at $6.05.

Guru’s Opinion on XL Fleet Corp. [XL]:

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for XL Fleet Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 29, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BTIG Research raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 22, 2021, representing the official price target for XL Fleet Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for XL Fleet Corp. is set at 0.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for XL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 42.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.33.

XL Stock Performance Analysis:

XL Fleet Corp. [XL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.70. With this latest performance, XL shares dropped by -29.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -40.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -39.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.94 for XL Fleet Corp. [XL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.53, while it was recorded at 6.40 for the last single week of trading, and 12.88 for the last 200 days.

Insight into XL Fleet Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and XL Fleet Corp. [XL] shares currently have an operating margin of -75.20 and a Gross Margin at +10.43. XL Fleet Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -125.83.

Return on Total Capital for XL is now -5.49, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -9.19. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.20, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.83. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, XL Fleet Corp. [XL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.06. Additionally, XL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.06. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.03, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.03.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, XL Fleet Corp. [XL] managed to generate an average of -$433,746 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.85 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.07.XL Fleet Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 37.60 and a Current Ratio set at 38.00.

XL Fleet Corp. [XL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $97 million, or 17.60% of XL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XL stocks are: D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. with ownership of 3,000,000, which is approximately 1734.616% of the company’s market cap and around 4.50% of the total institutional ownership; MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 1,716,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.64 million in XL stocks shares; and MAYFLOWER FINANCIAL ADVISORS, LLC, currently with $9.35 million in XL stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in XL Fleet Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 68 institutional holders increased their position in XL Fleet Corp. [NYSE:XL] by around 15,086,165 shares. Additionally, 48 investors decreased positions by around 9,957,131 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 9,416,654 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 15,626,642 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XL stock had 54 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,086,682 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 7,452,259 shares during the same period.