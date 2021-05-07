why Nutanix Inc. [NTNX] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $38.54

Nutanix Inc. [NASDAQ: NTNX] surged by $1.44 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $28.23 during the day while it closed the day at $28.15. The company report on May 7, 2021 that Nutanix Announces Date and Conference Call Information for Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results.

Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX), a leader in private, hybrid and multicloud computing, announced that it will report its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2021, which ended April 30, 2021, after U.S. markets close on Wednesday, May 26, 2021.

Nutanix will host a conference call and earnings webcast beginning at 4:30 p.m. EST/ 1:30 p.m. PST on the same day to discuss the company’s financial results. Interested parties may access the conference call by dialing 1-833-227-5841 or 1-647-689-4068 and using the conference ID 4881354. The conference call will also be webcast live on the Nutanix Investor Relations website at ir.nutanix.com.

Nutanix Inc. stock has also gained 1.48% of its value over the past 7 days. However, NTNX stock has declined by -15.06% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 13.83% and lost -11.67% year-on date.

The market cap for NTNX stock reached $5.90 billion, with 202.52 million shares outstanding and 187.60 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.91M shares, NTNX reached a trading volume of 3652167 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Nutanix Inc. [NTNX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NTNX shares is $38.54 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NTNX stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Nutanix Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 04, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Nutanix Inc. stock. On November 24, 2020, analysts increased their price target for NTNX shares from 18 to 32.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nutanix Inc. is set at 0.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for NTNX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.52.

NTNX stock trade performance evaluation

Nutanix Inc. [NTNX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.48. With this latest performance, NTNX shares gained by 3.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 36.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NTNX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.41 for Nutanix Inc. [NTNX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.36, while it was recorded at 27.12 for the last single week of trading, and 27.11 for the last 200 days.

Nutanix Inc. [NTNX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nutanix Inc. [NTNX] shares currently have an operating margin of -63.16 and a Gross Margin at +77.92. Nutanix Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -66.75.

Return on Total Capital for NTNX is now -162.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -178.53. Additionally, NTNX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 174.60, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Nutanix Inc. [NTNX] managed to generate an average of -$141,472 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.13 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.74.Nutanix Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Nutanix Inc. [NTNX] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Nutanix Inc. posted -0.69/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.86/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 19.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NTNX.

Nutanix Inc. [NTNX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,774 million, or 74.10% of NTNX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NTNX stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 29,168,180, which is approximately 4.108% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 17,857,017 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $476.96 million in NTNX stocks shares; and GENERATION INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLP, currently with $460.09 million in NTNX stock with ownership of nearly -0.371% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nutanix Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 160 institutional holders increased their position in Nutanix Inc. [NASDAQ:NTNX] by around 15,423,971 shares. Additionally, 123 investors decreased positions by around 10,438,625 shares, while 51 investors held positions by with 115,447,910 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 141,310,506 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NTNX stock had 63 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,502,972 shares, while 54 institutional investors sold positions of 3,397,137 shares during the same period.