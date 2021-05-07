why Hudson Technologies Inc. [HDSN] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $1.45

Hudson Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: HDSN] jumped around 0.31 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $2.23 at the close of the session, up 16.15%. The company report on May 6, 2021 that Hudson Technologies Reports First Quarter 2021 Results.

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HDSN) announced results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

For the quarter ended March 31, 2021, Hudson reported revenues of $33.8 million, a decrease of 7% compared to revenues of $36.4 million in the comparable 2020 period. The decrease in revenue was primarily due to decreased volume, as the COVID pandemic shutdowns did not have as great an impact to the first quarter of 2020 as compared to 2021. The demand decline was partially offset by an increase in selling price of certain refrigerants. Gross margin in the first quarter of 2021 was 27%, compared to 23% in the first quarter of 2020, mainly due to the aforementioned increase in selling price of certain refrigerants. Hudson reported operating income of $1.7 million in the first quarter of 2021 compared to operating income of $0.4 million in the prior year period. The Company recorded a net loss of $1.1 million or ($0.02) per basic and diluted share in the first quarter of 2021, compared to a net loss of $2.9 million or ($0.07) per basic and diluted share in the same period of 2020. At March 31, 2021, the Company had approximately $32 million of total availability, consisting of the cash balance plus revolving loan availability.

Hudson Technologies Inc. stock is now 104.59% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. HDSN Stock saw the intraday high of $2.38 and lowest of $1.99 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 2.25, which means current price is +118.63% above from all time high which was touched on 05/06/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 869.83K shares, HDSN reached a trading volume of 2652368 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Hudson Technologies Inc. [HDSN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HDSN shares is $1.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HDSN stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Hudson Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 12, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley FBR Inc. dropped their target price from $7.50 to $6.50. The new note on the price target was released on March 06, 2018, representing the official price target for Hudson Technologies Inc. stock. On December 23, 2013, analysts increased their price target for HDSN shares from 3.50 to 6.75.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hudson Technologies Inc. is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for HDSN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for HDSN in the course of the last twelve months was 9.53 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

How has HDSN stock performed recently?

Hudson Technologies Inc. [HDSN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.73. With this latest performance, HDSN shares gained by 13.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 116.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 173.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HDSN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.26 for Hudson Technologies Inc. [HDSN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.74, while it was recorded at 2.08 for the last single week of trading, and 1.36 for the last 200 days.

Hudson Technologies Inc. [HDSN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hudson Technologies Inc. [HDSN] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.00 and a Gross Margin at +21.01. Hudson Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.53.

Return on Total Capital for HDSN is now 4.12, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.08. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -12.15, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.05. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Hudson Technologies Inc. [HDSN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 231.20. Additionally, HDSN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 69.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 58.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 201.62, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 60.88.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hudson Technologies Inc. [HDSN] managed to generate an average of -$23,566 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 16.52 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.86.Hudson Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings analysis for Hudson Technologies Inc. [HDSN]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Hudson Technologies Inc. posted -0.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.08/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 12.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HDSN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hudson Technologies Inc. go to 30.00%.

Insider trade positions for Hudson Technologies Inc. [HDSN]

There are presently around $29 million, or 34.80% of HDSN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HDSN stocks are: COOPER CREEK PARTNERS MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 4,185,043, which is approximately 0.148% of the company’s market cap and around 11.20% of the total institutional ownership; ARROWMARK COLORADO HOLDINGS LLC, holding 3,639,104 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.99 million in HDSN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $2.79 million in HDSN stock with ownership of nearly -2.121% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hudson Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 15 institutional holders increased their position in Hudson Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:HDSN] by around 840,042 shares. Additionally, 14 investors decreased positions by around 1,655,400 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 12,461,333 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 14,956,775 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HDSN stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 227,453 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 83,351 shares during the same period.