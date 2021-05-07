why CommScope Holding Company Inc. [COMM] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $18.68

CommScope Holding Company Inc. [NASDAQ: COMM] traded at a high on 05/06/21, posting a 3.24 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $17.21. The company report on May 6, 2021 that CommScope Reports First Quarter 2021 Results.

First quarter net sales increased 2% year-over-year for consolidated company.

Momentum in Broadband Networks continues with 29% increase in net sales and growth in both Network Cable & Connectivity and Network & Cloud.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4737468 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of CommScope Holding Company Inc. stands at 3.05% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.52%.

The market cap for COMM stock reached $3.57 billion, with 199.50 million shares outstanding and 194.15 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.83M shares, COMM reached a trading volume of 4737468 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about CommScope Holding Company Inc. [COMM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COMM shares is $18.68 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COMM stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for CommScope Holding Company Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 13, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 09, 2021, representing the official price target for CommScope Holding Company Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while Citigroup analysts kept a Sell rating on COMM stock. On December 11, 2020, analysts increased their price target for COMM shares from 12 to 18.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CommScope Holding Company Inc. is set at 0.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for COMM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.52. Price to Free Cash Flow for COMM in the course of the last twelve months was 11.32 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

How has COMM stock performed recently?

CommScope Holding Company Inc. [COMM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.68. With this latest performance, COMM shares gained by 11.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 80.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 68.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COMM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.55 for CommScope Holding Company Inc. [COMM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.01, while it was recorded at 16.69 for the last single week of trading, and 12.61 for the last 200 days.

CommScope Holding Company Inc. [COMM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CommScope Holding Company Inc. [COMM] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.18 and a Gross Margin at +25.10. CommScope Holding Company Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.80.

Return on Total Capital for COMM is now 2.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.03. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -35.47, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.09. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CommScope Holding Company Inc. [COMM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 694.59. Additionally, COMM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 87.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 71.46. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2,706.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 86.56.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CommScope Holding Company Inc. [COMM] managed to generate an average of -$19,113 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.30 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.60.CommScope Holding Company Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings analysis for CommScope Holding Company Inc. [COMM]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, CommScope Holding Company Inc. posted 0.12/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.06/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 100.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COMM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CommScope Holding Company Inc. go to 24.40%.

Insider trade positions for CommScope Holding Company Inc. [COMM]

There are presently around $3,145 million, or 93.90% of COMM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COMM stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 26,903,744, which is approximately 9.134% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 19,437,820 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $324.03 million in COMM stocks shares; and FPR PARTNERS LLC, currently with $274.27 million in COMM stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CommScope Holding Company Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 104 institutional holders increased their position in CommScope Holding Company Inc. [NASDAQ:COMM] by around 23,888,095 shares. Additionally, 114 investors decreased positions by around 25,666,489 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 139,125,369 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 188,679,953 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COMM stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,063,902 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 4,439,964 shares during the same period.