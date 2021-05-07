why Builders FirstSource Inc. [BLDR] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $53.29

Builders FirstSource Inc. [NASDAQ: BLDR] jumped around 2.94 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $52.00 at the close of the session, up 5.99%. The company report on May 6, 2021 that Builders FirstSource, Inc. to Host Earnings Call.

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2021 First Quarter Earnings call to be held on May 6, 2021 at 9:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/78048.

Builders FirstSource Inc. stock is now 27.42% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BLDR Stock saw the intraday high of $52.91 and lowest of $49.92 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 50.83, which means current price is +38.81% above from all time high which was touched on 05/06/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.96M shares, BLDR reached a trading volume of 4275153 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Builders FirstSource Inc. [BLDR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BLDR shares is $53.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BLDR stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Builders FirstSource Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 10, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on January 14, 2021, representing the official price target for Builders FirstSource Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $50, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Outperform rating on BLDR stock. On January 04, 2021, analysts increased their price target for BLDR shares from 44 to 53.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Builders FirstSource Inc. is set at 1.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for BLDR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for BLDR in the course of the last twelve months was 74.47 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

How has BLDR stock performed recently?

Builders FirstSource Inc. [BLDR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.06. With this latest performance, BLDR shares gained by 10.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 59.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 220.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BLDR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.17 for Builders FirstSource Inc. [BLDR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 46.78, while it was recorded at 49.57 for the last single week of trading, and 37.64 for the last 200 days.

Builders FirstSource Inc. [BLDR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Builders FirstSource Inc. [BLDR] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.35 and a Gross Margin at +25.11. Builders FirstSource Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.66.

Return on Total Capital for BLDR is now 19.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.81. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.71, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.45. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Builders FirstSource Inc. [BLDR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 165.26. Additionally, BLDR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.30, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.65. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 157.54, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 59.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Builders FirstSource Inc. [BLDR] managed to generate an average of $12,059 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.38 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.31.Builders FirstSource Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Earnings analysis for Builders FirstSource Inc. [BLDR]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Builders FirstSource Inc. posted 0.34/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.28/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 21.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BLDR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Builders FirstSource Inc. go to 18.80%.

Insider trade positions for Builders FirstSource Inc. [BLDR]

There are presently around $10,932 million, or 69.90% of BLDR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BLDR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 24,593,184, which is approximately 22.837% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 20,237,758 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $992.86 million in BLDR stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $676.63 million in BLDR stock with ownership of nearly 22.002% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Builders FirstSource Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 208 institutional holders increased their position in Builders FirstSource Inc. [NASDAQ:BLDR] by around 34,938,636 shares. Additionally, 206 investors decreased positions by around 30,450,820 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 157,441,652 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 222,831,108 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BLDR stock had 88 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,300,881 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 3,212,732 shares during the same period.