why Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $128.80

Beyond Meat Inc. [NASDAQ: BYND] slipped around -2.53 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $119.04 at the close of the session, down -2.08%. The company report on May 7, 2021 that Beyond Meat® Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

First Quarter 2021 Net Revenues Increased 11% Year-Over-Year to $108.2 Million.

Gross Profit Improved Sequentially to $32.7 Million or 30.2% of Net Revenues.

Beyond Meat Inc. stock is now -4.77% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BYND Stock saw the intraday high of $120.465 and lowest of $115.46 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 221.00, which means current price is +4.38% above from all time high which was touched on 01/26/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.79M shares, BYND reached a trading volume of 4737313 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BYND shares is $128.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BYND stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for Beyond Meat Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 19, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 02, 2021, representing the official price target for Beyond Meat Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $135, while DA Davidson analysts kept a Underperform rating on BYND stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Beyond Meat Inc. is set at 5.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for BYND stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 18.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 20.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.49.

How has BYND stock performed recently?

Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.76. With this latest performance, BYND shares dropped by -8.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BYND stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.54 for Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 134.59, while it was recorded at 124.70 for the last single week of trading, and 143.46 for the last 200 days.

Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.75 and a Gross Margin at +32.07. Beyond Meat Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -12.97.

Return on Total Capital for BYND is now -7.67, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -13.48. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -14.04, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 10.93. Additionally, BYND Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 9.85, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.57. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.93.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND] managed to generate an average of -$75,360 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.70 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.88.Beyond Meat Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 3.70.

Earnings analysis for Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Beyond Meat Inc. posted 0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.07/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 142.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BYND.

Insider trade positions for Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND]

There are presently around $3,853 million, or 51.70% of BYND stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BYND stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 6,781,932, which is approximately 27.423% of the company’s market cap and around 3.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,087,654 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $496.94 million in BYND stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $264.19 million in BYND stock with ownership of nearly 2.895% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Beyond Meat Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 243 institutional holders increased their position in Beyond Meat Inc. [NASDAQ:BYND] by around 6,807,896 shares. Additionally, 189 investors decreased positions by around 4,507,122 shares, while 91 investors held positions by with 20,378,667 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 31,693,685 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BYND stock had 95 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,189,197 shares, while 78 institutional investors sold positions of 1,480,380 shares during the same period.