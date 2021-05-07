why Avaya Holdings Corp. [AVYA] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $34.33

Avaya Holdings Corp. [NYSE: AVYA] slipped around -3.48 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $26.20 at the close of the session, down -11.73%. The company report on May 6, 2021 that Avaya Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results.

Total revenue increased 8% year-over-year to $738 million.

Avaya OneCloud™ ARR increased 31% sequentially to $344 million.

Avaya Holdings Corp. stock is now 36.81% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AVYA Stock saw the intraday high of $28.29 and lowest of $24.98 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 34.06, which means current price is +38.99% above from all time high which was touched on 02/11/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.14M shares, AVYA reached a trading volume of 5804722 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Avaya Holdings Corp. [AVYA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AVYA shares is $34.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AVYA stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northland Capital have made an estimate for Avaya Holdings Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 10, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Craig Hallum raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 08, 2021, representing the official price target for Avaya Holdings Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $22, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on AVYA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Avaya Holdings Corp. is set at 1.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for AVYA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.64. Price to Free Cash Flow for AVYA in the course of the last twelve months was 27.06 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

How has AVYA stock performed recently?

Avaya Holdings Corp. [AVYA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.93. With this latest performance, AVYA shares dropped by -10.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 52.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 164.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AVYA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.50 for Avaya Holdings Corp. [AVYA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.40, while it was recorded at 28.67 for the last single week of trading, and 21.43 for the last 200 days.

Avaya Holdings Corp. [AVYA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Avaya Holdings Corp. [AVYA] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.93 and a Gross Margin at +49.39. Avaya Holdings Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -23.67.

Return on Total Capital for AVYA is now 5.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -17.47. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -88.54, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Avaya Holdings Corp. [AVYA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,359.75. Additionally, AVYA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 93.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 51.50. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,335.59, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 91.49.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Avaya Holdings Corp. [AVYA] managed to generate an average of -$82,265 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.36 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.44.Avaya Holdings Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings analysis for Avaya Holdings Corp. [AVYA]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Avaya Holdings Corp. posted 0.54/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.53/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AVYA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Avaya Holdings Corp. go to 6.30%.

Insider trade positions for Avaya Holdings Corp. [AVYA]

There are presently around $2,647 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AVYA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 8,767,777, which is approximately 7.559% of the company’s market cap and around 3.00% of the total institutional ownership; RIVER ROAD ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 6,376,499 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $189.25 million in AVYA stocks shares; and VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC, currently with $177.41 million in AVYA stock with ownership of nearly 6.828% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Avaya Holdings Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 98 institutional holders increased their position in Avaya Holdings Corp. [NYSE:AVYA] by around 18,596,420 shares. Additionally, 101 investors decreased positions by around 25,146,198 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 45,436,789 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 89,179,407 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AVYA stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,754,377 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 5,278,374 shares during the same period.