Wall Street Analyst Upgrade James River Group Holdings Ltd. [JRVR]. What else is Wall St. saying

James River Group Holdings Ltd. [NASDAQ: JRVR] closed the trading session at $34.23 on 05/06/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $30.75, while the highest price level was $34.51. The company report on May 6, 2021 that James River Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Shares.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ: JRVR) announced that it has priced the previously announced underwritten public offering of 5,650,000 of its common shares at a price to the public of $31.00 per share or an aggregate of $175,150,000. The Company expects to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes. The offering is expected to close on May 10, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. The Company has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 847,500 additional common shares at the public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Barclays and Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, a Stifel Company, are acting as joint lead book-running managers for the offering and as representatives of the underwriters for the offering. BMO Capital Markets, KeyBanc Capital Markets and Truist Securities are also acting as book-running managers for the offering. B. Riley Securities, Compass Point, Dowling & Partners Securities, LLC and JMP Securities are acting as co-managers for the offering.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -30.36 percent and weekly performance of -27.54 percent. The stock has been moved at -27.31 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -27.37 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -26.80 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 235.99K shares, JRVR reached to a volume of 5865960 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about James River Group Holdings Ltd. [JRVR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JRVR shares is $59.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JRVR stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Compass Point have made an estimate for James River Group Holdings Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 02, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Compass Point raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on September 18, 2020, representing the official price target for James River Group Holdings Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $37 to $50, while B. Riley FBR kept a Buy rating on JRVR stock. On March 23, 2020, analysts increased their price target for JRVR shares from 33 to 37.

The Average True Range (ATR) for James River Group Holdings Ltd. is set at 2.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for JRVR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.26.

JRVR stock trade performance evaluation

James River Group Holdings Ltd. [JRVR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -27.54. With this latest performance, JRVR shares dropped by -27.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JRVR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 15.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 8.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 21.17 for James River Group Holdings Ltd. [JRVR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 46.82, while it was recorded at 44.48 for the last single week of trading, and 47.66 for the last 200 days.

James River Group Holdings Ltd. [JRVR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and James River Group Holdings Ltd. [JRVR] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.58. James River Group Holdings Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.72.

Return on Total Capital for JRVR is now 2.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.43. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.61, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.12. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, James River Group Holdings Ltd. [JRVR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 47.92. Additionally, JRVR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 32.40, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.53. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 47.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 32.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, James River Group Holdings Ltd. [JRVR] managed to generate an average of $7,063 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for James River Group Holdings Ltd. [JRVR] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, James River Group Holdings Ltd. posted 0.56/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.48/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 16.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JRVR.

James River Group Holdings Ltd. [JRVR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,394 million, or 98.20% of JRVR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JRVR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 4,498,768, which is approximately 2.736% of the company’s market cap and around 3.80% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 2,781,129 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $129.32 million in JRVR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $90.14 million in JRVR stock with ownership of nearly 1.547% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in James River Group Holdings Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 75 institutional holders increased their position in James River Group Holdings Ltd. [NASDAQ:JRVR] by around 3,052,085 shares. Additionally, 82 investors decreased positions by around 2,815,183 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 24,111,927 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 29,979,195 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JRVR stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,188,819 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 485,891 shares during the same period.