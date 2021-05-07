Wall Street Analyst Initiated DocuSign Inc. [DOCU]. What else is Wall St. saying

DocuSign Inc. [NASDAQ: DOCU] closed the trading session at $196.47 on 05/05/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $195.43, while the highest price level was $205.95. The company report on March 24, 2021 that DocuSign bolsters Agreement Cloud with new Remote Online Notarization solution.

DocuSign Notary gives organizations a trusted way to remotely and electronically notarize agreements.

As part of its drive to continue connecting and automating the agreement process, DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) introduced DocuSign Notary, its remote online notarization (RON) solution designed to enable organizations to notarize agreements virtually.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -11.62 percent and weekly performance of -15.42 percent. The stock has been moved at -2.53 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -4.49 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -17.04 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.02M shares, DOCU reached to a volume of 3689185 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about DocuSign Inc. [DOCU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DOCU shares is $274.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DOCU stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for DocuSign Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 23, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 08, 2021, representing the official price target for DocuSign Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $239, while Daiwa Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on DOCU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DocuSign Inc. is set at 8.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for DOCU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 26.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 113.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.95. Price to Free Cash Flow for DOCU in the course of the last twelve months was 179.44 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

DOCU stock trade performance evaluation

DocuSign Inc. [DOCU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.42. With this latest performance, DOCU shares dropped by -4.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 79.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DOCU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.71 for DocuSign Inc. [DOCU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 215.30, while it was recorded at 212.68 for the last single week of trading, and 222.47 for the last 200 days.

DocuSign Inc. [DOCU]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DocuSign Inc. [DOCU] shares currently have an operating margin of -11.42 and a Gross Margin at +73.94. DocuSign Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -16.74.

Return on Total Capital for DOCU is now -13.62, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -20.60. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -55.79, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.51. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, DocuSign Inc. [DOCU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 281.13. Additionally, DOCU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 73.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.19. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 264.73, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 69.46.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, DocuSign Inc. [DOCU] managed to generate an average of -$43,209 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.92 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.69.DocuSign Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for DocuSign Inc. [DOCU] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, DocuSign Inc. posted 0.12/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 20.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DOCU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DocuSign Inc. go to 38.60%.

DocuSign Inc. [DOCU]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $27,566 million, or 73.20% of DOCU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DOCU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 16,276,093, which is approximately 0.097% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,961,898 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.35 billion in DOCU stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $1.97 billion in DOCU stock with ownership of nearly -29.446% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in DocuSign Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 602 institutional holders increased their position in DocuSign Inc. [NASDAQ:DOCU] by around 17,742,106 shares. Additionally, 364 investors decreased positions by around 15,966,038 shares, while 100 investors held positions by with 106,598,473 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 140,306,617 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DOCU stock had 197 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,517,053 shares, while 105 institutional investors sold positions of 5,425,217 shares during the same period.