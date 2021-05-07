Waitr Holdings Inc. [WTRH] fell -12.59% so far this year. What now?

Waitr Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: WTRH] price surged by 6.58 percent to reach at $0.15. The company report on May 7, 2021 that Waitr Reports First Quarter 2021 Results.

Waitr Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: WTRH) (“Waitr” or the “Company”), a leader in on-demand ordering and delivery, reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021.

First Quarter 2021 Highlights.

A sum of 4544217 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.88M shares. Waitr Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $2.445 and dropped to a low of $2.23 until finishing in the latest session at $2.43.

Guru’s Opinion on Waitr Holdings Inc. [WTRH]:

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Waitr Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 08, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley FBR raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 22, 2020, representing the official price target for Waitr Holdings Inc. stock. On April 17, 2020, analysts increased their price target for WTRH shares from 1 to 2.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Waitr Holdings Inc. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for WTRH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.75. Price to Free Cash Flow for WTRH in the course of the last twelve months was 7.45 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.10.

WTRH Stock Performance Analysis:

Waitr Holdings Inc. [WTRH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.41. With this latest performance, WTRH shares dropped by -12.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 50.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WTRH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.15 for Waitr Holdings Inc. [WTRH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.79, while it was recorded at 2.38 for the last single week of trading, and 3.44 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Waitr Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Waitr Holdings Inc. [WTRH] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.32 and a Gross Margin at +42.19. Waitr Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.75.

Return on Total Capital for WTRH is now 16.26, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.64. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 28.53, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Waitr Holdings Inc. [WTRH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 110.22. Additionally, WTRH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.43, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.81. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 107.12, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.96.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Waitr Holdings Inc. [WTRH] managed to generate an average of $15,315 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 65.64 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.99.Waitr Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.10 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

WTRH Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Waitr Holdings Inc. posted -0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.03/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WTRH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Waitr Holdings Inc. go to 20.00%.

Waitr Holdings Inc. [WTRH] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $121 million, or 49.40% of WTRH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WTRH stocks are: LUXOR CAPITAL GROUP, LP with ownership of 10,173,557, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,879,344 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13.4 million in WTRH stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $11.67 million in WTRH stock with ownership of nearly 1.589% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Waitr Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 64 institutional holders increased their position in Waitr Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:WTRH] by around 9,764,165 shares. Additionally, 49 investors decreased positions by around 6,169,293 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 37,171,016 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 53,104,474 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WTRH stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,509,689 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 4,456,117 shares during the same period.