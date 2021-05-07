VYNE Therapeutics Inc. [VYNE] Stock trading around $3.56 per share: What’s Next?

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: VYNE] loss -21.24% on the last trading session, reaching $3.56 price per share at the time. The company report on May 6, 2021 that VYNE Therapeutics Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update.

Conference call and live webcast at 8:30 am Eastern Time.

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: VYNE) (“VYNE” or the “Company”) announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 and provided a corporate update.

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. represents 42.27 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $189.96 million with the latest information. VYNE stock price has been found in the range of $3.50 to $4.26.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.42M shares, VYNE reached a trading volume of 4520989 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about VYNE Therapeutics Inc. [VYNE]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for VYNE Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for VYNE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.08.

Trading performance analysis for VYNE stock

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. [VYNE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -30.60. With this latest performance, VYNE shares dropped by -44.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -50.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -54.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VYNE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 19.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 13.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 25.38 for VYNE Therapeutics Inc. [VYNE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.29, while it was recorded at 4.53 for the last single week of trading, and 6.97 for the last 200 days.

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. [VYNE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and VYNE Therapeutics Inc. [VYNE] shares currently have an operating margin of -448.13 and a Gross Margin at +93.37. VYNE Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1217.40.

Return on Total Capital for VYNE is now -132.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -365.02. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -482.20, with Return on Assets sitting at -295.61. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, VYNE Therapeutics Inc. [VYNE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 92.77. Additionally, VYNE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 48.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.11. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 90.76, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.08.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, VYNE Therapeutics Inc. [VYNE] managed to generate an average of -$2,411,019 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.65 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.24.VYNE Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.70 and a Current Ratio set at 4.10.

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. [VYNE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, VYNE Therapeutics Inc. posted -3.8/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -2.16/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -75.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VYNE.

An analysis of insider ownership at VYNE Therapeutics Inc. [VYNE]

There are presently around $99 million, or 46.60% of VYNE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VYNE stocks are: PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 5,719,103, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 2,997,192 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13.55 million in VYNE stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $8.52 million in VYNE stock with ownership of nearly 6.647% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in VYNE Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 57 institutional holders increased their position in VYNE Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:VYNE] by around 2,157,125 shares. Additionally, 48 investors decreased positions by around 865,087 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 18,798,059 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 21,820,271 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VYNE stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 591,568 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 362,471 shares during the same period.