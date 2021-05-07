Vonage Holdings Corp. [VG] is 1.05% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Vonage Holdings Corp. [NASDAQ: VG] gained 0.93% on the last trading session, reaching $13.01 price per share at the time. The company report on May 6, 2021 that Vonage Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

Consolidated Revenues of $333 million.

Vonage Holdings Corp. represents 248.60 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.31 billion with the latest information. VG stock price has been found in the range of $12.64 to $13.59.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.13M shares, VG reached a trading volume of 4674156 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VG shares is $15.46 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VG stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Vonage Holdings Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on August 18, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Rosenblatt raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on July 28, 2020, representing the official price target for Vonage Holdings Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while Jefferies analysts kept a Hold rating on VG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vonage Holdings Corp. is set at 0.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for VG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.17. Price to Free Cash Flow for VG in the course of the last twelve months was 45.14.

Vonage Holdings Corp. [VG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.11. With this latest performance, VG shares gained by 6.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 53.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.31 for Vonage Holdings Corp. [VG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.73, while it was recorded at 13.15 for the last single week of trading, and 12.30 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vonage Holdings Corp. [VG] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.01 and a Gross Margin at +47.22. Vonage Holdings Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.90.

Return on Total Capital for VG is now -0.01, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.22. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.19, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.62. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Vonage Holdings Corp. [VG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 91.06. Additionally, VG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.32. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 89.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Vonage Holdings Corp. [VG] managed to generate an average of -$16,475 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.44 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.90.Vonage Holdings Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Vonage Holdings Corp. posted 0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 400.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vonage Holdings Corp. go to 10.00%.

There are presently around $2,905 million, or 91.70% of VG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VG stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 31,868,338, which is approximately 0.16% of the company’s market cap and around 5.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 24,424,516 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $314.83 million in VG stocks shares; and JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC, currently with $206.69 million in VG stock with ownership of nearly 2.652% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vonage Holdings Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 126 institutional holders increased their position in Vonage Holdings Corp. [NASDAQ:VG] by around 18,453,533 shares. Additionally, 135 investors decreased positions by around 20,236,033 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 186,680,133 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 225,369,699 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VG stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,561,178 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 1,963,761 shares during the same period.