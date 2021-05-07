Vislink Technologies Inc. [VISL] moved up 0.83: Why It’s Important

Vislink Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: VISL] gained 0.83% on the last trading session, reaching $2.43 price per share at the time. The company report on May 3, 2021 that TSG, Vislink Partner to Support Statewide ATSC 3.0 Network Upgrade for Alabama Public Television.

Technical Services Group (TSG), a leading broadcast engineering and commercial AV solutions provider, announced it has been awarded the bid to upgrade the statewide microwave distribution system for Alabama Public Television (APT) to support ATSC 3.0 transmission. Valued at approximately $2.8 million, the project will require an upgrade of 30 locations with bi-directional, high-speed IP components from Vislink, Inc. (Nasdaq: VISL), the global technology leader in collection, delivery, and management of high-quality live video and associated data.

“Before we could upgrade to an ATSC 3.0 on our transmitters, we had to have an IP network over the microwave system designed to handle an ATSC 3.0 signal,” explained Windell Wood, director of engineering and COO for APT. The current system has been in place since 2010, and is only capable of supporting ATSC 1.0.

Vislink Technologies Inc. represents 45.99 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $111.76 million with the latest information. VISL stock price has been found in the range of $2.30 to $2.5683.

If compared to the average trading volume of 10.04M shares, VISL reached a trading volume of 5372135 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Vislink Technologies Inc. [VISL]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vislink Technologies Inc. is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for VISL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.11.

Trading performance analysis for VISL stock

Vislink Technologies Inc. [VISL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.90. With this latest performance, VISL shares dropped by -18.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 69.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 47.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VISL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.50 for Vislink Technologies Inc. [VISL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.01, while it was recorded at 2.57 for the last single week of trading, and 2.24 for the last 200 days.

Vislink Technologies Inc. [VISL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vislink Technologies Inc. [VISL] shares currently have an operating margin of -71.50 and a Gross Margin at +16.62. Vislink Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -76.81.

Return on Total Capital for VISL is now -132.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -158.35. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -182.83, with Return on Assets sitting at -79.43. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Vislink Technologies Inc. [VISL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 32.14. Additionally, VISL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 24.32, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.56. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 18.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 13.69.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Vislink Technologies Inc. [VISL] managed to generate an average of -$161,239 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.03.Vislink Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Vislink Technologies Inc. [VISL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Vislink Technologies Inc. posted 50.4/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -30.6/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 264.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VISL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vislink Technologies Inc. go to 20.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Vislink Technologies Inc. [VISL]

There are presently around $2 million, or 18.40% of VISL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VISL stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 259,750, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.21% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 197,230 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.47 million in VISL stocks shares; and VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, currently with $0.45 million in VISL stock with ownership of nearly 357.549% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vislink Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 14 institutional holders increased their position in Vislink Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:VISL] by around 377,952 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 344 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 435,165 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 813,461 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VISL stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 105,528 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 327 shares during the same period.