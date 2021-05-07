VEREIT Inc. [VER] Stock trading around $46.46 per share: What’s Next?

VEREIT Inc. [NYSE: VER] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.90% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 12.60%. The company report on May 5, 2021 that NOTICE – IMPORTANT SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION UPDATE: Brodsky & Smith, LLC Reminds Investors of Investigations Related to the Following Companies: VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER), Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI), Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:BMTC).

Over the last 12 months, VER stock rose by 76.32%. The one-year VEREIT Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -9.04. The average equity rating for VER stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $10.65 billion, with 222.19 million shares outstanding and 217.74 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.88M shares, VER stock reached a trading volume of 5172473 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on VEREIT Inc. [VER]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VER shares is $42.61 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VER stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for VEREIT Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on May 03, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 30, 2021, representing the official price target for VEREIT Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $48, while CapitalOne analysts kept a Overweight rating on VER stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for VEREIT Inc. is set at 1.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for VER stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.28. Price to Free Cash Flow for VER in the course of the last twelve months was 59.89.

VER Stock Performance Analysis:

VEREIT Inc. [VER] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.60. With this latest performance, VER shares gained by 14.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 46.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 76.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VER stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.61 for VEREIT Inc. [VER]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.48, while it was recorded at 47.53 for the last single week of trading, and 36.33 for the last 200 days.

Insight into VEREIT Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and VEREIT Inc. [VER] shares currently have an operating margin of +42.16 and a Gross Margin at +54.25. VEREIT Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.00.

Return on Total Capital for VER is now 4.12, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.62. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.95, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.51. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, VEREIT Inc. [VER] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 89.97. Additionally, VER Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.95. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 84.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, VEREIT Inc. [VER] managed to generate an average of $1,257,050 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.93 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.09.

VER Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, VEREIT Inc. posted 0.35/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.25/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 40.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VER. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for VEREIT Inc. go to 5.00%.

VEREIT Inc. [VER] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $10,228 million, or 97.90% of VER stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VER stocks are: COHEN & STEERS, INC. with ownership of 36,253,240, which is approximately 30.172% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 30,722,326 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.43 billion in VER stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $835.26 million in VER stock with ownership of nearly 2.229% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in VEREIT Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 183 institutional holders increased their position in VEREIT Inc. [NYSE:VER] by around 27,385,853 shares. Additionally, 208 investors decreased positions by around 21,856,869 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 170,912,217 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 220,154,939 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VER stock had 54 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,080,259 shares, while 78 institutional investors sold positions of 3,093,319 shares during the same period.