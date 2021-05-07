Venator Materials PLC [VNTR] Stock trading around $4.68 per share: What’s Next?

Venator Materials PLC [NYSE: VNTR] stock went on a downward path that fall over -13.49% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.50%. The company report on May 6, 2021 that Venator Materials Plc to Host Earnings Call.

Venator Materials Plc (NYSE:VNTR) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2021 First Quarter Earnings call to be held on May 6, 2021 at 8:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/77052.

Over the last 12 months, VNTR stock rose by 236.69%. The one-year Venator Materials PLC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.52. The average equity rating for VNTR stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $520.37 million, with 106.70 million shares outstanding and 54.05 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 432.45K shares, VNTR stock reached a trading volume of 1143368 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Venator Materials PLC [VNTR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VNTR shares is $5.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VNTR stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Venator Materials PLC shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 30, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 21, 2020, representing the official price target for Venator Materials PLC stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $2, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on VNTR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Venator Materials PLC is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for VNTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.98.

VNTR Stock Performance Analysis:

Venator Materials PLC [VNTR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.50. With this latest performance, VNTR shares dropped by -0.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 135.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 236.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VNTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.14 for Venator Materials PLC [VNTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.57, while it was recorded at 4.93 for the last single week of trading, and 3.16 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Venator Materials PLC Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Venator Materials PLC [VNTR] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.21 and a Gross Margin at +8.26. Venator Materials PLC’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.78.

Return on Total Capital for VNTR is now 0.26, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -7.33. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -17.45, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.85. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Venator Materials PLC [VNTR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 164.72. Additionally, VNTR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.19. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 161.81, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 61.12.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Venator Materials PLC [VNTR] managed to generate an average of -$30,270 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.01 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.84.Venator Materials PLC’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

VNTR Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Venator Materials PLC posted 0.11/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1,200.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VNTR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Venator Materials PLC go to 30.10%.

Venator Materials PLC [VNTR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $192 million, or 44.70% of VNTR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VNTR stocks are: CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with ownership of 8,538,871, which is approximately 8.455% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C., holding 7,182,957 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $38.86 million in VNTR stocks shares; and NORGES BANK, currently with $13.53 million in VNTR stock with ownership of nearly -1.785% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Venator Materials PLC stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 30 institutional holders increased their position in Venator Materials PLC [NYSE:VNTR] by around 5,918,315 shares. Additionally, 25 investors decreased positions by around 6,188,451 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 23,381,847 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 35,488,613 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VNTR stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,062,056 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 296,774 shares during the same period.