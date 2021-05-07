UWM Holdings Corporation Class [UWMC] stock Initiated by Barclays analyst, price target now $10

UWM Holdings Corporation Class [NYSE: UWMC] stock went on a downward path that fall over -7.82% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -13.37%. The company report on April 27, 2021 that UWM Holdings Corporation Announces 2021 Q1 Earnings Conference Call Details.

UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE:UWMC), the publicly traded indirect parent of United Wholesale Mortgage (UWM), #1 wholesale and purchase mortgage lender in the U.S., will announce its first quarter 2021 financial results after market close on Monday, May 10, 2021.

A press release with financial highlights will be available on the company’s investor relations website https://investors.uwm.com in the earnings release section.

Over the last 12 months, UWMC stock dropped by -22.69%. The one-year UWM Holdings Corporation Class stock forecast points to a potential upside of 34.64. The average equity rating for UWMC stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $11.74 billion, with 1.63 billion shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.20M shares, UWMC stock reached a trading volume of 10742038 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on UWM Holdings Corporation Class [UWMC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UWMC shares is $11.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UWMC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for UWM Holdings Corporation Class shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 21, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on February 23, 2021, representing the official price target for UWM Holdings Corporation Class stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10.50, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on UWMC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for UWM Holdings Corporation Class is set at 0.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for UWMC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

UWMC Stock Performance Analysis:

UWM Holdings Corporation Class [UWMC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.37. With this latest performance, UWMC shares dropped by -7.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UWMC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.85 for UWM Holdings Corporation Class [UWMC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.09, while it was recorded at 7.78 for the last single week of trading, and 9.92 for the last 200 days.

Insight into UWM Holdings Corporation Class Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for UWMC is now -3.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.86. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.86, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.73. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, UWM Holdings Corporation Class [UWMC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.25. Additionally, UWMC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.25, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.23.

UWM Holdings Corporation Class’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.00 and a Current Ratio set at 0.00.

UWMC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UWMC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for UWM Holdings Corporation Class go to 35.65%.

UWM Holdings Corporation Class [UWMC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $116 million, or 23.50% of UWMC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UWMC stocks are: PHOENIX HOLDINGS LTD. with ownership of 2,500,000, which is approximately 531.643% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, holding 2,100,611 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $16.39 million in UWMC stocks shares; and MAGNETAR FINANCIAL LLC, currently with $7.91 million in UWMC stock with ownership of nearly 1062.45% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in UWM Holdings Corporation Class stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 57 institutional holders increased their position in UWM Holdings Corporation Class [NYSE:UWMC] by around 9,306,218 shares. Additionally, 67 investors decreased positions by around 29,413,435 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 23,839,134 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 14,880,519 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UWMC stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,725,444 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 20,296,489 shares during the same period.