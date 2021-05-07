U.S. Concrete Inc. [USCR] gain 36.63% so far this year. What now?

U.S. Concrete Inc. [NASDAQ: USCR] loss -18.26% or -12.2 points to close at $54.61 with a heavy trading volume of 1941002 shares. The company report on May 6, 2021 that U.S. Concrete, Inc. to Host Earnings Call.

U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2021 First Quarter Earnings call to be held on May 6, 2021 at 12:00 PM Eastern Time.

It opened the trading session at $60.8383, the shares rose to $61.94 and dropped to $51.00, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for USCR points out that the company has recorded 51.19% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -269.74% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 376.06K shares, USCR reached to a volume of 1941002 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about U.S. Concrete Inc. [USCR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for USCR shares is $58.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on USCR stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for U.S. Concrete Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 21, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 20, 2020, representing the official price target for U.S. Concrete Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for U.S. Concrete Inc. is set at 4.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for USCR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.64. Price to Free Cash Flow for USCR in the course of the last twelve months was 6.06 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

Trading performance analysis for USCR stock

U.S. Concrete Inc. [USCR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.09. With this latest performance, USCR shares dropped by -16.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 51.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 224.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for USCR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.84 for U.S. Concrete Inc. [USCR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 63.08, while it was recorded at 63.12 for the last single week of trading, and 42.81 for the last 200 days.

U.S. Concrete Inc. [USCR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and U.S. Concrete Inc. [USCR] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.01 and a Gross Margin at +14.31. U.S. Concrete Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.87.

Return on Total Capital for USCR is now 5.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.35. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.06, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.73. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, U.S. Concrete Inc. [USCR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 206.28. Additionally, USCR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 67.35, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 51.93. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 193.62, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 63.22.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, U.S. Concrete Inc. [USCR] managed to generate an average of $15,361 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.85 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.93.U.S. Concrete Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

U.S. Concrete Inc. [USCR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, U.S. Concrete Inc. posted -0.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.26/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 84.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for USCR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for U.S. Concrete Inc. go to 14.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at U.S. Concrete Inc. [USCR]

There are presently around $793 million, or 71.90% of USCR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of USCR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 2,563,781, which is approximately 5.671% of the company’s market cap and around 3.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 997,770 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $66.66 million in USCR stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $63.06 million in USCR stock with ownership of nearly -0.884% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in U.S. Concrete Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 91 institutional holders increased their position in U.S. Concrete Inc. [NASDAQ:USCR] by around 1,290,420 shares. Additionally, 87 investors decreased positions by around 870,027 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 9,702,601 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 11,863,048 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. USCR stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 725,636 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 222,856 shares during the same period.