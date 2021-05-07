Truist slashes price target on Wayfair Inc. [W] – find out why.

Wayfair Inc. [NYSE: W] closed the trading session at $286.13 on 05/06/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $277.01, while the highest price level was $297.85. The company report on May 6, 2021 that Wayfair Announces First Quarter 2021 Results.

Q1 Net Revenue Growth of 49% Year over Year to $3.5 billion.

33.2 million Active Customers, up 57% Year over Year.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 26.71 percent and weekly performance of -6.74 percent. The stock has been moved at 4.39 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -12.21 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -2.77 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.69M shares, W reached to a volume of 4392286 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Wayfair Inc. [W]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for W shares is $336.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on W stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Wayfair Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 01, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 28, 2021, representing the official price target for Wayfair Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $280, while DA Davidson analysts kept a Buy rating on W stock. On November 04, 2020, analysts increased their price target for W shares from 160 to 180.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wayfair Inc. is set at 15.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for W stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.18. Price to Free Cash Flow for W in the course of the last twelve months was 25.03 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

W stock trade performance evaluation

Wayfair Inc. [W] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.74. With this latest performance, W shares dropped by -12.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 58.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for W stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.84 for Wayfair Inc. [W]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 314.34, while it was recorded at 281.39 for the last single week of trading, and 286.03 for the last 200 days.

Wayfair Inc. [W]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Wayfair Inc. [W] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.58 and a Gross Margin at +27.05. Wayfair Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.31.

Return on Total Capital for W is now 18.87, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.08. Additionally, W Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 148.96, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 79.36.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Wayfair Inc. [W] managed to generate an average of $11,475 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 88.27 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 3.76.Wayfair Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Wayfair Inc. [W] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Wayfair Inc. posted -2.3/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -2.6/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 11.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for W. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Wayfair Inc. go to 19.70%.

Wayfair Inc. [W]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $21,310 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of W stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 10,914,482, which is approximately 6.401% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, holding 8,534,258 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.31 billion in W stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.64 billion in W stock with ownership of nearly 6.602% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Wayfair Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 249 institutional holders increased their position in Wayfair Inc. [NYSE:W] by around 9,403,313 shares. Additionally, 183 investors decreased positions by around 8,220,916 shares, while 55 investors held positions by with 61,020,147 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 78,644,376 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. W stock had 79 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,735,692 shares, while 75 institutional investors sold positions of 2,501,129 shares during the same period.