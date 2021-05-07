Sea Limited [SE] moved down -2.72: Why It’s Important

Sea Limited [NYSE: SE] slipped around -6.65 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $238.25 at the close of the session, down -2.72%. The company report on May 6, 2021 that CEO’s of GameStop, Electronic Arts, ESE Entertainment, and Sea Limited, Discuss New Growth Trends in E-Sports and Digital Entertainment Global Boom.

Sea Limited stock is now 19.69% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SE Stock saw the intraday high of $245.38 and lowest of $234.20 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 285.00, which means current price is +25.65% above from all time high which was touched on 02/16/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.30M shares, SE reached a trading volume of 4640412 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Sea Limited [SE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SE shares is $300.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SE stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CLSA have made an estimate for Sea Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 29, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Macquarie raised their target price from $124 to $280. The new note on the price target was released on March 08, 2021, representing the official price target for Sea Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $164, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Neutral rating on SE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sea Limited is set at 11.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for SE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 28.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 34.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.91.

How has SE stock performed recently?

Sea Limited [SE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.23. With this latest performance, SE shares dropped by -2.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 43.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 286.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.92 for Sea Limited [SE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 236.76, while it was recorded at 246.76 for the last single week of trading, and 194.09 for the last 200 days.

Sea Limited [SE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sea Limited [SE] shares currently have an operating margin of -34.00 and a Gross Margin at +29.68. Sea Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -36.98.

Return on Total Capital for SE is now -36.01, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -40.19. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -71.35, with Return on Assets sitting at -20.68. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sea Limited [SE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 61.87. Additionally, SE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.02. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 59.66, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.86.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sea Limited [SE] managed to generate an average of -$47,978 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.36 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.56.Sea Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings analysis for Sea Limited [SE]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sea Limited posted -0.52/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.36/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -44.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SE.

Insider trade positions for Sea Limited [SE]

There are presently around $65,069 million, or 73.80% of SE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SE stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 32,206,713, which is approximately 17.718% of the company’s market cap and around 5.40% of the total institutional ownership; SANDS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 24,018,652 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.88 billion in SE stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $4.83 billion in SE stock with ownership of nearly -4.198% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sea Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 391 institutional holders increased their position in Sea Limited [NYSE:SE] by around 39,311,336 shares. Additionally, 225 investors decreased positions by around 25,770,215 shares, while 50 investors held positions by with 200,614,680 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 265,696,231 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SE stock had 165 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,231,345 shares, while 55 institutional investors sold positions of 7,323,609 shares during the same period.