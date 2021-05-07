Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. [SBH] Revenue clocked in at $3.47 billion, up 86.50% YTD: What’s Next?

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. [NYSE: SBH] traded at a high on 05/06/21, posting a 20.04 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $24.32. The company report on May 6, 2021 that Sally Beauty Holdings Reports Strong Sales, Gross Margin and Profit Growth For Fiscal 2021 Second Quarter Despite Pandemic Disruptions.

GAAP Diluted EPS of $0.34; Adjusted Diluted EPS of $0.57.

GAAP Operating Margin of 8.2%; Adjusted Operating Margin of 12.1%.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 8041361 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. stands at 4.40% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.36%.

The market cap for SBH stock reached $2.78 billion, with 112.47 million shares outstanding and 111.41 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.54M shares, SBH reached a trading volume of 8041361 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SBH shares is $15.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SBH stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 11, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 20, 2021, representing the official price target for Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $19, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Outperform rating on SBH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. is set at 0.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for SBH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 27.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.70. Price to Free Cash Flow for SBH in the course of the last twelve months was 8.74 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. [SBH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.63. With this latest performance, SBH shares gained by 23.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 163.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 132.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SBH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.59 for Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. [SBH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.96, while it was recorded at 21.10 for the last single week of trading, and 13.98 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. [SBH] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.79 and a Gross Margin at +45.81. Sally Beauty Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.22.

Return on Total Capital for SBH is now 14.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.05. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. [SBH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 15,183.05. Additionally, SBH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 99.35, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 80.99. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 14,189.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 92.84.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. [SBH] managed to generate an average of $3,775 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 43.66 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.41.Sally Beauty Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. posted 0.23/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.22/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SBH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. go to 29.90%.

There are presently around $2,701 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SBH stocks are: ARROWMARK COLORADO HOLDINGS LLC with ownership of 20,697,892, which is approximately 4.471% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 17,767,884 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $359.98 million in SBH stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $342.86 million in SBH stock with ownership of nearly -0.03% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 88 institutional holders increased their position in Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. [NYSE:SBH] by around 25,462,553 shares. Additionally, 117 investors decreased positions by around 23,933,578 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 83,945,045 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 133,341,176 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SBH stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,208,259 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 3,177,113 shares during the same period.