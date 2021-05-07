Regis Corporation [RGS] is 11.75% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Regis Corporation [NYSE: RGS] closed the trading session at $10.27 on 05/06/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $8.80, while the highest price level was $11.20. The company report on May 6, 2021 that Regis Reports Third Quarter 2021 Improved Traffic Trends and Continued Progress in Key Initiatives.

The Company Refranchised 126 Company-Owned Salons To Franchisees During Third Quarter And An Additional 109 Salons In Fourth Quarter To Date. As Of March 31, 2021, Approximately 87% Of The Company’s Salon Portfolio Was Franchised.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Over 1,700 Salons, Representing 35% Of U.S. Franchise Salons, Are Now Running Or Have Signed Contracts To Install Opensalon® Pro.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 11.75 percent and weekly performance of -24.49 percent. The stock has been moved at 95.25 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -20.45 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 0.69 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 277.70K shares, RGS reached to a volume of 1588120 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Regis Corporation [RGS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RGS shares is $11.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RGS stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for Regis Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 01, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 22, 2021, representing the official price target for Regis Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $15 to $7, while Loop Capital kept a Hold rating on RGS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Regis Corporation is set at 0.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for RGS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.35.

RGS stock trade performance evaluation

Regis Corporation [RGS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -24.49. With this latest performance, RGS shares dropped by -20.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 95.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RGS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.92 for Regis Corporation [RGS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.55, while it was recorded at 12.05 for the last single week of trading, and 9.21 for the last 200 days.

Regis Corporation [RGS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Regis Corporation [RGS] shares currently have an operating margin of -11.41 and a Gross Margin at +30.23. Regis Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -25.71.

Return on Total Capital for RGS is now -9.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -23.71. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -76.88, with Return on Assets sitting at -14.90. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Regis Corporation [RGS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 821.24. Additionally, RGS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 89.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 65.05. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 710.44, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 77.12.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Regis Corporation [RGS] managed to generate an average of -$19,133 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 21.90 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.58.Regis Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Regis Corporation [RGS] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Regis Corporation posted -0.12/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.2/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 40.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RGS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Regis Corporation go to 8.00%.

Regis Corporation [RGS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $469 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RGS stocks are: BIRCH RUN CAPITAL ADVISORS, LP with ownership of 10,655,170, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; CRAMER ROSENTHAL MCGLYNN LLC, holding 6,121,953 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $73.71 million in RGS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $44.91 million in RGS stock with ownership of nearly 0.01% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Regis Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 48 institutional holders increased their position in Regis Corporation [NYSE:RGS] by around 3,107,532 shares. Additionally, 56 investors decreased positions by around 4,061,483 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 31,753,535 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 38,922,550 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RGS stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 797,424 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 1,160,346 shares during the same period.