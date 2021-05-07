Quotient Technology Inc. [QUOT] Revenue clocked in at $445.90 million, up 34.18% YTD: What’s Next?

Quotient Technology Inc. [NYSE: QUOT] price plunged by -25.07 percent to reach at -$4.23. The company report on May 6, 2021 that Quotient Technology Inc. Announces First Quarter 2021 Results.

Quarterly Revenue of $115.3M, up 17% over Q1 2020.

GAAP Net Loss of $13.4M.

A sum of 3937811 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 960.78K shares. Quotient Technology Inc. shares reached a high of $14.20 and dropped to a low of $12.48 until finishing in the latest session at $12.64.

The one-year QUOT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 24.31. The average equity rating for QUOT stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Quotient Technology Inc. [QUOT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QUOT shares is $16.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QUOT stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA/Merrill have made an estimate for Quotient Technology Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 27, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Underweight. The new note on the price target was released on December 19, 2019, representing the official price target for Quotient Technology Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while Dougherty & Company analysts kept a Buy rating on QUOT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Quotient Technology Inc. is set at 0.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for QUOT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for QUOT in the course of the last twelve months was 67.95 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.10.

QUOT Stock Performance Analysis:

Quotient Technology Inc. [QUOT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -25.78. With this latest performance, QUOT shares dropped by -20.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 39.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 110.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QUOT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.56 for Quotient Technology Inc. [QUOT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.66, while it was recorded at 15.93 for the last single week of trading, and 10.56 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Quotient Technology Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Quotient Technology Inc. [QUOT] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.19 and a Gross Margin at +39.65. Quotient Technology Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -14.66.

Return on Total Capital for QUOT is now -4.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -14.56. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -24.57, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.89. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Quotient Technology Inc. [QUOT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 79.66. Additionally, QUOT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.34, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.88. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 78.18, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Quotient Technology Inc. [QUOT] managed to generate an average of -$56,218 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.39 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.74.Quotient Technology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.10 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

QUOT Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Quotient Technology Inc. posted -0.21/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.17/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -23.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for QUOT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Quotient Technology Inc. go to 20.00%.

Quotient Technology Inc. [QUOT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,211 million, or 81.30% of QUOT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of QUOT stocks are: TRIGRAN INVESTMENTS, INC. with ownership of 8,755,566, which is approximately 2.775% of the company’s market cap and around 5.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,817,245 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $115.01 million in QUOT stocks shares; and MILLER VALUE PARTNERS, LLC, currently with $108.36 million in QUOT stock with ownership of nearly -11.211% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Quotient Technology Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 73 institutional holders increased their position in Quotient Technology Inc. [NYSE:QUOT] by around 12,941,417 shares. Additionally, 52 investors decreased positions by around 5,407,134 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 53,415,099 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 71,763,650 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QUOT stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,537,744 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 896,654 shares during the same period.