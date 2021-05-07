PubMatic Inc. [PUBM] gain 38.88% so far this year. What now?

PubMatic Inc. [NASDAQ: PUBM] slipped around -5.77 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $38.83 at the close of the session, down -12.94%. The company report on May 4, 2021 that PubMatic Extends Fraud-Free Program to CTV.

Move Gives Brands Confidence at Scale to Advertise on New Sources of High-Quality Inventory.

PubMatic (Nasdaq: PUBM), a sell-side platform that delivers superior outcomes for digital advertising, announced a fraud-free program for premium CTV and OTT inventory. This announcement brings confidence in quality to buyers of omnichannel inventory — extending PubMatic’s fraud-free program with a money-back guarantee for demand-side partners if fraud is verified on PubMatic’s platform. The program is designed to expand scale and engagement opportunities for buyers and promote the development of the rapidly growing CTV sector, from a limited number of top-tier channels and apps, to a broader range of channels and apps with unique high value audiences.

Compared to the average trading volume of 668.15K shares, PUBM reached a trading volume of 1070244 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about PubMatic Inc. [PUBM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PUBM shares is $60.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PUBM stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for PubMatic Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on April 06, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on January 04, 2021, representing the official price target for PubMatic Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PubMatic Inc. is set at 5.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for PUBM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.48.

How has PUBM stock performed recently?

PubMatic Inc. [PUBM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -28.01.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PUBM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.82 for PubMatic Inc. [PUBM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 52.82, while it was recorded at 47.17 for the last single week of trading.

PubMatic Inc. [PUBM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PubMatic Inc. [PUBM] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.35 and a Gross Margin at +72.31. PubMatic Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.89.

Return on Total Capital for PUBM is now 25.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 21.16. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.30, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.20. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, PubMatic Inc. [PUBM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.89. Additionally, PUBM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.42. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.89, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.88.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.51.PubMatic Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Insider trade positions for PubMatic Inc. [PUBM]

Positions in PubMatic Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 47 institutional holders increased their position in PubMatic Inc. [NASDAQ:PUBM] by around 4,873,451 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 13,600 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 186,529 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,073,580 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PUBM stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,873,425 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 13,600 shares during the same period.