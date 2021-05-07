Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK] Is Currently -2.72 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [NYSE: PK] traded at a low on 05/06/21, posting a -2.72 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $21.49. The company report on May 7, 2021 that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. Reports First Quarter 2021 Results.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (“Park” or the “Company”) (NYSE: PK) announced results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 and an operational update on COVID-19.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

First quarter financial highlights include:.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3883014 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. stands at 3.15% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.35%.

The market cap for PK stock reached $5.16 billion, with 236.00 million shares outstanding and 233.36 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.04M shares, PK reached a trading volume of 3883014 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PK shares is $22.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PK stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Compass Point have made an estimate for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 01, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $9.25 to $18. The new note on the price target was released on December 15, 2020, representing the official price target for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $14 to $20, while Wells Fargo kept a Overweight rating on PK stock. On November 23, 2020, analysts increased their price target for PK shares from 11 to 22.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. is set at 0.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for PK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.96.

How has PK stock performed recently?

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.21. With this latest performance, PK shares dropped by -2.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 99.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 174.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.91 for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.92, while it was recorded at 22.20 for the last single week of trading, and 15.59 for the last 200 days.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK] shares currently have an operating margin of -63.73 and a Gross Margin at -53.87. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -169.01.

Return on Total Capital for PK is now -5.22, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -13.90. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -25.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.16. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 109.65. Additionally, PK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.30, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 50.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 106.64, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.87.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK] managed to generate an average of -$7,912,088 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.27 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.08.

Earnings analysis for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. posted -2.89/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.09/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -3,311.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PK.

Insider trade positions for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK]

There are presently around $5,024 million, or 96.40% of PK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 32,882,302, which is approximately 0.564% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 27,106,690 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $598.79 million in PK stocks shares; and PGGM INVESTMENTS, currently with $436.13 million in PK stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 143 institutional holders increased their position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [NYSE:PK] by around 57,444,472 shares. Additionally, 135 investors decreased positions by around 19,118,409 shares, while 48 investors held positions by with 150,866,541 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 227,429,422 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PK stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 38,489,106 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 7,614,679 shares during the same period.