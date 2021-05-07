Maxim Group lifts Vuzix Corporation [VUZI] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Vuzix Corporation [NASDAQ: VUZI] stock went on a downward path that fall over -4.20% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -15.49%. The company report on May 3, 2021 that Pixee Medical Surgery Solution Has Received Clearance to Enter U.S. Knee Surgery Market with Vuzix AR M400 Smart Glasses.

Pixee places follow-on M400 volume order to support an expanding rollout.

Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), (“Vuzix” or, the “Company”), a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products, announced that Pixee Medical, a France-based supplier of high-performance computer-assisted surgery solutions, has received 510K clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its Knee+ total knee replacement surgery solution and placed a follow-on Vuzix M400 Smart Glasses order that will more than double the total amount of systems deployed to date by Pixee Medical to ambulatory surgical centers.

Over the last 12 months, VUZI stock rose by 1122.35%. The one-year Vuzix Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 34.39. The average equity rating for VUZI stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.34 billion, with 62.66 million shares outstanding and 53.82 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.12M shares, VUZI stock reached a trading volume of 3726776 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VUZI shares is $31.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VUZI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Vuzix Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BTIG Research raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 17, 2021, representing the official price target for Vuzix Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $6.50 to $13, while Maxim Group kept a Buy rating on VUZI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vuzix Corporation is set at 2.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for VUZI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 115.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 18.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.56.

Vuzix Corporation [VUZI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.49. With this latest performance, VUZI shares dropped by -26.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 443.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1122.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VUZI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.60 for Vuzix Corporation [VUZI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.82, while it was recorded at 22.14 for the last single week of trading, and 10.52 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vuzix Corporation [VUZI] shares currently have an operating margin of -164.52 and a Gross Margin at -4.58. Vuzix Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -155.01.

Return on Total Capital for VUZI is now -50.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -47.75. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -49.49, with Return on Assets sitting at -44.37. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Vuzix Corporation [VUZI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.14. Additionally, VUZI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.05, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.89. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.22, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Vuzix Corporation [VUZI] managed to generate an average of -$185,074 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.69 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.Vuzix Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.60 and a Current Ratio set at 14.60.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Vuzix Corporation posted -0.18/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.16/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -12.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VUZI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vuzix Corporation go to 20.00%.

There are presently around $274 million, or 25.80% of VUZI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VUZI stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 4,835,890, which is approximately 22928.048% of the company’s market cap and around 6.93% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,048,026 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $42.56 million in VUZI stocks shares; and MITSUBISHI UFJ KOKUSAI ASSET MANAGEMENT CO., LTD., currently with $17.95 million in VUZI stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vuzix Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 66 institutional holders increased their position in Vuzix Corporation [NASDAQ:VUZI] by around 9,145,732 shares. Additionally, 28 investors decreased positions by around 1,566,657 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 2,460,372 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 13,172,761 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VUZI stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,578,459 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 463,794 shares during the same period.