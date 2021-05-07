Market cap of LM Funding America Inc. [LMFA] reaches 21.80M – now what?

LM Funding America Inc. [NASDAQ: LMFA] traded at a low on 05/06/21, posting a -24.83 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.76. The company report on May 6, 2021 that LM Funding Announces 1-for-5 Reverse Stock Split.

LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) (“LM Funding” or “LMFA”), a technology-based specialty finance company, announced a 1-for-5 reverse stock split of its outstanding common stock, effective at 12:01 a.m. Eastern time on May 7, 2021. Beginning tomorrow, May 7, 2021, LM Funding’s common stock will trade on a split-adjusted basis.

At LM Funding’s Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the “Annual Meeting”) held on May 11, 2020, the Company’s shareholders approved a proposal to amend the Company’s Certificate of Incorporation to effect a reverse stock split of its common stock at a ratio within the range of one-for-two (1:2) to one-for-ten (1:10), as determined by the Company’s Board of Directors. On April 21, 2021, the Board of Directors approved a 1-for-5 reverse split, and on May 5, 2021, LM Funding filed a Certificate of Amendment to its Certificate of Incorporation to effect the reverse stock split effective as of May 7, 2021.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4470940 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of LM Funding America Inc. stands at 7.36% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.58%.

The market cap for LMFA stock reached $21.80 million, with 15.47 million shares outstanding and 13.25 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.15M shares, LMFA reached a trading volume of 4470940 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about LM Funding America Inc. [LMFA]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for LM Funding America Inc. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for LMFA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.40.

How has LMFA stock performed recently?

LM Funding America Inc. [LMFA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -34.55. With this latest performance, LMFA shares dropped by -42.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LMFA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 18.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.01 for LM Funding America Inc. [LMFA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2890, while it was recorded at 0.9998 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0694 for the last 200 days.

LM Funding America Inc. [LMFA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and LM Funding America Inc. [LMFA] shares currently have an operating margin of -320.67 and a Gross Margin at +73.90. LM Funding America Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -321.14.

Return on Total Capital for LMFA is now -42.27, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -52.89. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -56.76, with Return on Assets sitting at -40.66. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, LM Funding America Inc. [LMFA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.96. Additionally, LMFA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.12, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.00.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, LM Funding America Inc. [LMFA] managed to generate an average of -$507,236 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.14 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.LM Funding America Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 24.70 and a Current Ratio set at 24.70.

Insider trade positions for LM Funding America Inc. [LMFA]

There are presently around $0 million, or 10.80% of LMFA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LMFA stocks are: VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC with ownership of 96,783, which is approximately -14.324% of the company’s market cap and around 7.97% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 68,600 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $69000.0 in LMFA stocks shares; and TWO SIGMA ADVISERS, LP, currently with $46000.0 in LMFA stock with ownership of nearly 154.19% of the company’s market capitalization.

6 institutional holders increased their position in LM Funding America Inc. [NASDAQ:LMFA] by around 119,689 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 643,922 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 464,083 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 299,528 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LMFA stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 82,427 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 609,380 shares during the same period.