Market cap of II-VI Incorporated [IIVI] reaches 6.72B – now what?

II-VI Incorporated [NASDAQ: IIVI] loss -7.25% or -4.68 points to close at $59.91 with a heavy trading volume of 6417306 shares. The company report on May 6, 2021 that II-VI Incorporated Reports Fiscal 2021 Third Quarter Results.

Revenue of $783.2 million.

Record Backlog of $1.13 billion.

It opened the trading session at $59.82, the shares rose to $63.07 and dropped to $58.82, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for IIVI points out that the company has recorded 27.50% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -85.54% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.33M shares, IIVI reached to a volume of 6417306 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about II-VI Incorporated [IIVI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IIVI shares is $105.76 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IIVI stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for II-VI Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 26, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on December 15, 2020, representing the official price target for II-VI Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $43 to $47, while B. Riley Securities kept a Neutral rating on IIVI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for II-VI Incorporated is set at 3.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for IIVI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.43. Price to Free Cash Flow for IIVI in the course of the last twelve months was 14.59 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.20.

Trading performance analysis for IIVI stock

II-VI Incorporated [IIVI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.71. With this latest performance, IIVI shares dropped by -19.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 78.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IIVI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 15.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.64 for II-VI Incorporated [IIVI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 73.76, while it was recorded at 64.65 for the last single week of trading, and 64.26 for the last 200 days.

II-VI Incorporated [IIVI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and II-VI Incorporated [IIVI] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.52 and a Gross Margin at +34.43. II-VI Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.82.

Return on Total Capital for IIVI is now 2.75, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.24. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.18, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.86. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, II-VI Incorporated [IIVI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 115.47. Additionally, IIVI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.59, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.81. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 110.83, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 51.44.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, II-VI Incorporated [IIVI] managed to generate an average of -$2,918 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.66.II-VI Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

II-VI Incorporated [IIVI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, II-VI Incorporated posted 0.47/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.14/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 235.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IIVI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for II-VI Incorporated go to 24.39%.

An analysis of insider ownership at II-VI Incorporated [IIVI]

There are presently around $6,261 million, or 97.60% of IIVI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IIVI stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 12,174,927, which is approximately -10.404% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,883,502 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $767.55 million in IIVI stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $762.38 million in IIVI stock with ownership of nearly -4.414% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in II-VI Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 204 institutional holders increased their position in II-VI Incorporated [NASDAQ:IIVI] by around 7,479,626 shares. Additionally, 167 investors decreased positions by around 9,895,629 shares, while 60 investors held positions by with 79,561,630 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 96,936,885 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IIVI stock had 88 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,384,628 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 1,409,667 shares during the same period.