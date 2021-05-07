Market cap of Butterfly Network Inc. [BFLY] reaches 2.28B – now what?

Butterfly Network Inc. [NYSE: BFLY] loss -8.92% on the last trading session, reaching $12.05 price per share at the time. The company report on May 5, 2021 that Butterfly Network, Inc. to Report First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on May 13, 2021.

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE: BFLY) (“Butterfly”), an innovative digital health company that is working to democratize medical imaging and contribute to the aspiration of global health equity, announced that it will report first quarter 2021 financial results on May 13, 2021, before market open.

Todd Fruchterman, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Stephanie Fielding, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET on May 13, 2021, to discuss first quarter 2021 financial results and operational progress. A press release outlining the financial results will be publicly distributed before the call.

Butterfly Network Inc. represents 50.25 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.28 billion with the latest information. BFLY stock price has been found in the range of $11.67 to $13.055.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.20M shares, BFLY reached a trading volume of 3758318 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Butterfly Network Inc. [BFLY]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Butterfly Network Inc. is set at 0.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for BFLY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 49.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

Trading performance analysis for BFLY stock

Butterfly Network Inc. [BFLY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.03. With this latest performance, BFLY shares dropped by -29.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.46% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BFLY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.73 for Butterfly Network Inc. [BFLY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.47, while it was recorded at 13.50 for the last single week of trading, and 14.46 for the last 200 days.

Butterfly Network Inc. [BFLY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Butterfly Network Inc. [BFLY] managed to generate an average of -$13,288 per employee.Butterfly Network Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.00 and a Current Ratio set at 0.00.

An analysis of insider ownership at Butterfly Network Inc. [BFLY]

There are presently around $195 million, or 19.00% of BFLY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BFLY stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 1,850,000, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 3.00% of the total institutional ownership; ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 1,507,542 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $19.95 million in BFLY stocks shares; and FEDERATED HERMES, INC., currently with $17.44 million in BFLY stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

96 institutional holders increased their position in Butterfly Network Inc. [NYSE:BFLY] by around 13,494,234 shares. Additionally, 47 investors decreased positions by around 19,156,753 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 17,936,618 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 14,714,369 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BFLY stock had 81 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,991,295 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 16,595,732 shares during the same period.