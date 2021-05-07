Market cap of BSQUARE Corporation [BSQR] reaches 35.65M – now what?

BSQUARE Corporation [NASDAQ: BSQR] surged by $0.16 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $2.93 during the day while it closed the day at $2.50. The company report on April 30, 2021 that Bsquare Corporation Schedules First Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call.

Bsquare Corporation (NASDAQ: BSQR) announced that it plans to release its financial results for the first quarter, ending March 31, 2021, after the close of regular market trading on Thursday, May 13, 2021. A conference call will follow at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time).

To access the call dial 1-800-430-8332 or 1-856-344-9206 for international callers, and reference “Bsquare Corporation First Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call.”.

BSQUARE Corporation stock has also loss -2.72% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BSQR stock has inclined by 31.58% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 127.27% and gained 64.47% year-on date.

The market cap for BSQR stock reached $35.65 million, with 12.94 million shares outstanding and 12.32 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.73M shares, BSQR reached a trading volume of 4867456 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BSQUARE Corporation is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for BSQR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.88. Price to Free Cash Flow for BSQR in the course of the last twelve months was 44.56 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

BSQR stock trade performance evaluation

BSQUARE Corporation [BSQR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.72. With this latest performance, BSQR shares dropped by -20.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 127.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 147.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BSQR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.72 for BSQUARE Corporation [BSQR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.58, while it was recorded at 2.42 for the last single week of trading, and 2.29 for the last 200 days.

BSQUARE Corporation [BSQR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BSQUARE Corporation [BSQR] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.93 and a Gross Margin at +16.39. BSQUARE Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.01.

Return on Total Capital for BSQR is now -15.54, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -17.28. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -20.59, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.33. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, BSQUARE Corporation [BSQR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 41.13. Additionally, BSQR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.14, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.97. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 26.17, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.54.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, BSQUARE Corporation [BSQR] managed to generate an average of -$26,986 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.08.BSQUARE Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

BSQUARE Corporation [BSQR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $5 million, or 19.30% of BSQR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BSQR stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 1,134,531, which is approximately 14.526% of the company’s market cap and around 6.79% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 400,474 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.94 million in BSQR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $0.68 million in BSQR stock with ownership of nearly 0.088% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BSQUARE Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 13 institutional holders increased their position in BSQUARE Corporation [NASDAQ:BSQR] by around 240,535 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 152,260 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 1,950,142 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,342,937 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BSQR stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 79,241 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.