Market cap of Applied UV Inc. [AUVI] reaches 100.41M – now what?

Applied UV Inc. [NASDAQ: AUVI] stock went on an upward path that rose over 23.18% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 9.06%. The company report on April 12, 2021 that Applied UV Receives Patent for Pathogen Destroying Devices in China.

Adds to Company’s Portfolio of Patents for Disinfection Technology Addressing Global Challenge of Controlling the Spread of Emerging Pathogens.

Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) (“Applied UV” or the “Company”), an infection control technology company that applies the power of narrow-range ultraviolet light (“UVC”) for surface areas and catalytic bioconversion technology for air purification to destroy pathogens safely, thoroughly, and automatically, announced that the Chinese Patent office has issued a notice granting Applied UV’s patent application for its core pathogen destroying device.

The average equity rating for AUVI stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $100.41 million, with 3.66 million shares outstanding and 2.71 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.59M shares, AUVI stock reached a trading volume of 11658946 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Applied UV Inc. is set at 0.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for AUVI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 17.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.23.

AUVI Stock Performance Analysis:

Applied UV Inc. [AUVI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.06. With this latest performance, AUVI shares gained by 14.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 74.50% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AUVI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.71 for Applied UV Inc. [AUVI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.54, while it was recorded at 9.37 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Applied UV Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Applied UV Inc. [AUVI] shares currently have an operating margin of -57.79 and a Gross Margin at +17.61. Applied UV Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -58.76.

Return on Total Capital for AUVI is now -51.43, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -54.24. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -60.48, with Return on Assets sitting at -35.94. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Applied UV Inc. [AUVI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 9.75. Additionally, AUVI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.80. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.83, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.23.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Applied UV Inc. [AUVI] managed to generate an average of -$91,049 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.65 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.61.Applied UV Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.50 and a Current Ratio set at 4.60.

Applied UV Inc. [AUVI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 2.30% of AUVI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AUVI stocks are: WALLEYE CAPITAL LLC with ownership of 58,002, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 55.62% of the total institutional ownership; VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, holding 11,196 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $95000.0 in AUVI stocks shares; and TOWER RESEARCH CAPITAL LLC (TRC), currently with $43000.0 in AUVI stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Applied UV Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in Applied UV Inc. [NASDAQ:AUVI] by around 63,881 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 26,583 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 13,421 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 77,043 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AUVI stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 63,680 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 25,991 shares during the same period.