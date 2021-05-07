Market cap of Acushnet Holdings Corp. [GOLF] reaches 3.91B – now what?

Acushnet Holdings Corp. [NYSE: GOLF] gained 20.14% on the last trading session, reaching $51.55 price per share at the time. The company report on May 6, 2021 that Acushnet Holdings Corp. Announces First-Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

News Release Available on www.AcushnetHoldingsCorp.com.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) (“Acushnet”) published its first quarter 2021 financial results on May 6, 2021. The results are available via the Acushnet Investor Relations (http://www.acushnetholdingscorp.com/ir) and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (https://www.sec.gov/cgi-bin/browse-edgar?company=acushnet&owner=exclude&action=getcompany) websites.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. represents 74.48 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.91 billion with the latest information. GOLF stock price has been found in the range of $46.67 to $51.61.

If compared to the average trading volume of 254.32K shares, GOLF reached a trading volume of 1175197 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Acushnet Holdings Corp. [GOLF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GOLF shares is $44.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GOLF stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Compass Point have made an estimate for Acushnet Holdings Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 28, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on October 30, 2020, representing the official price target for Acushnet Holdings Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $33, while ROTH Capital analysts kept a Neutral rating on GOLF stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Acushnet Holdings Corp. is set at 1.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for GOLF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for GOLF in the course of the last twelve months was 20.18 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

Trading performance analysis for GOLF stock

Acushnet Holdings Corp. [GOLF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.05. With this latest performance, GOLF shares gained by 18.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 46.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 89.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GOLF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 73.99 for Acushnet Holdings Corp. [GOLF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.75, while it was recorded at 44.51 for the last single week of trading, and 39.24 for the last 200 days.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. [GOLF]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Acushnet Holdings Corp. [GOLF] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.42 and a Gross Margin at +50.44. Acushnet Holdings Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.96.

Return on Total Capital for GOLF is now 10.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.32. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.09, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.21. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Acushnet Holdings Corp. [GOLF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 39.57. Additionally, GOLF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 28.35, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.86. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 36.04, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 25.82.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Acushnet Holdings Corp. [GOLF] managed to generate an average of $17,895 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.73 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.88.Acushnet Holdings Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. [GOLF]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Acushnet Holdings Corp. posted 0.12/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.37/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -67.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GOLF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Acushnet Holdings Corp. go to 5.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Acushnet Holdings Corp. [GOLF]

There are presently around $1,533 million, or 50.50% of GOLF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GOLF stocks are: KAYNE ANDERSON RUDNICK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 7,146,044, which is approximately 1.067% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 3,414,418 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $146.51 million in GOLF stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $125.47 million in GOLF stock with ownership of nearly 0.652% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Acushnet Holdings Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 83 institutional holders increased their position in Acushnet Holdings Corp. [NYSE:GOLF] by around 1,447,834 shares. Additionally, 68 investors decreased positions by around 1,992,226 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 32,295,683 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 35,735,743 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GOLF stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 446,926 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 322,045 shares during the same period.