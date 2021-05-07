Market Analysts see Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. [WISA] gaining to $3.50. Time to buy?

Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: WISA] traded at a high on 05/06/21, posting a 2.13 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $2.88. The company report on April 28, 2021 that Summit Wireless Technologies to Host First Quarter Update Conference Call on May 12th.

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA), a leading provider of immersive, wireless sound technology for intelligent devices and next-generation home entertainment systems and founding member of the WiSA Association, announced management will hold a call to provide a business update including its first quarter results at 8:30 a.m. PT / 11:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday, May 12, 2021.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Shareholders and interested participants may listen to a live broadcast of the conference call by dialing 877-423-9813 or 201-689-8573 and referencing code 13718663 approximately 10 minutes prior to the start time. To bypass the operator and receive a call rather than dialing in, please use the following link approximately 15 minutes prior to the call. A live webcast of the call and accompanying slide presentation will be on the investor relations section of the company’s website at ir.summitwireless.com and available for approximately one year. An audio archive can be accessed for one week by dialing 844-512-2921 or 412-317-6671 and entering conference ID 13718663.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3957477 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. stands at 17.50% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.57%.

The market cap for WISA stock reached $32.63 million, with 8.03 million shares outstanding and 6.86 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 302.55K shares, WISA reached a trading volume of 3957477 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. [WISA]?

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 14, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for WISA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.65.

How has WISA stock performed recently?

Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. [WISA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.46. With this latest performance, WISA shares dropped by -6.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 44.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WISA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.72 for Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. [WISA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.06, while it was recorded at 2.77 for the last single week of trading, and 2.80 for the last 200 days.

Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. [WISA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. [WISA] shares currently have an operating margin of -459.69 and a Gross Margin at +17.76. Summit Wireless Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -528.49.

Return on Total Capital for WISA is now -223.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -261.12. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -281.58, with Return on Assets sitting at -163.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. [WISA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 11.20. Additionally, WISA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 10.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.84. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 9.66, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.04.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. [WISA] managed to generate an average of -$334,342 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 24.91 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.31.Summit Wireless Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.70 and a Current Ratio set at 4.90.

Earnings analysis for Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. [WISA]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. posted -2.19/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -2/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -9.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WISA.

Insider trade positions for Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. [WISA]

There are presently around $1 million, or 4.70% of WISA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WISA stocks are: GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 86,862, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 6.90% of the total institutional ownership; INGALLS & SNYDER LLC, holding 70,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.2 million in WISA stocks shares; and CREDIT SUISSE AG/, currently with $0.1 million in WISA stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 16 institutional holders increased their position in Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:WISA] by around 312,702 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 700 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 111,605 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 425,007 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WISA stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 307,690 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.