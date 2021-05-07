Market Analysts see Aviat Networks Inc. [AVNW] gaining to $2.20. Time to buy?

Aviat Networks Inc. [NASDAQ: AVNW] traded at a low on 05/06/21, posting a -16.69 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $28.35. The company report on May 6, 2021 that Aviat Networks to Participate in the 6th Annual Emerging Growth Conference May 11-13th, 2021.

Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVNW), the leading expert in wireless transport solutions, announced that Pete Smith, President and CEO; Eric Chang, Chief Financial Officer; and Keith Fanneron, Vice President, Global Finance, and Investor Relations will be attending the Oppenheimer’s 6th Annual Emerging growth Conference, being held May 11th-13th, and meeting on a one-on-one basis with investors.

To schedule a meeting please contact your Oppenheimer representative.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1163283 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Aviat Networks Inc. stands at 8.55% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.27%.

The market cap for AVNW stock reached $323.47 million, with 11.01 million shares outstanding and 5.11 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 500.10K shares, AVNW reached a trading volume of 1163283 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AVNW shares is $38.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AVNW stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Aviat Networks Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 31, 2014. The new note on the price target was released on September 05, 2014, representing the official price target for Aviat Networks Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $2.20, while Needham analysts kept a Buy rating on AVNW stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aviat Networks Inc. is set at 3.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for AVNW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.77. Price to Free Cash Flow for AVNW in the course of the last twelve months was 24.32 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

Aviat Networks Inc. [AVNW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.71. With this latest performance, AVNW shares dropped by -31.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 199.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 511.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AVNW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.60 for Aviat Networks Inc. [AVNW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.78, while it was recorded at 32.05 for the last single week of trading, and 19.44 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aviat Networks Inc. [AVNW] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.29 and a Gross Margin at +35.67. Aviat Networks Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.11.

Return on Total Capital for AVNW is now 9.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.36. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.37, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.15. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aviat Networks Inc. [AVNW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 18.56. Additionally, AVNW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 15.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.09. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.35, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.83.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aviat Networks Inc. [AVNW] managed to generate an average of $381 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.13 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.37.Aviat Networks Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Aviat Networks Inc. posted 0.37/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.13/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 184.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AVNW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Aviat Networks Inc. go to 12.00%.

There are presently around $209 million, or 56.80% of AVNW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AVNW stocks are: STEEL PARTNERS HOLDINGS L.P. with ownership of 1,107,490, which is approximately -17.381% of the company’s market cap and around 3.40% of the total institutional ownership; ROYCE & ASSOCIATES LP, holding 558,134 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $18.99 million in AVNW stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $16.86 million in AVNW stock with ownership of nearly -4.252% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aviat Networks Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 45 institutional holders increased their position in Aviat Networks Inc. [NASDAQ:AVNW] by around 1,439,944 shares. Additionally, 26 investors decreased positions by around 1,659,024 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 3,037,754 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,136,722 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AVNW stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,245,428 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 281,108 shares during the same period.