Manulife Financial Corporation [MFC] moved up 1.79: Why It’s Important

Manulife Financial Corporation [NYSE: MFC] gained 1.79% or 0.39 points to close at $22.16 with a heavy trading volume of 4620332 shares. The company report on May 6, 2021 that Manulife declares preferred share dividends.

Manulife’s Board of Directors announced quarterly shareholders’ dividends on the following non-cumulative preferred shares of Manulife Financial Corporation, payable on or after June 19, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 18, 2021:.

It opened the trading session at $21.86, the shares rose to $22.16 and dropped to $21.89, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for MFC points out that the company has recorded 61.40% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -104.05% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.57M shares, MFC reached to a volume of 4620332 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Manulife Financial Corporation [MFC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MFC shares is $23.61 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MFC stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CIBC have made an estimate for Manulife Financial Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 12, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on November 13, 2020, representing the official price target for Manulife Financial Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Manulife Financial Corporation is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for MFC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.91. Price to Free Cash Flow for MFC in the course of the last twelve months was 3.00.

Trading performance analysis for MFC stock

Manulife Financial Corporation [MFC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.93. With this latest performance, MFC shares gained by 1.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 61.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 89.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MFC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.94 for Manulife Financial Corporation [MFC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.40, while it was recorded at 21.95 for the last single week of trading, and 17.47 for the last 200 days.

Manulife Financial Corporation [MFC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Manulife Financial Corporation [MFC] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.96. Manulife Financial Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.56.

Return on Total Capital for MFC is now 13.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.25. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.57, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.73. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Manulife Financial Corporation [MFC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 26.74. Additionally, MFC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 21.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 28.84, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 21.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Manulife Financial Corporation [MFC] managed to generate an average of $158,676 per employee.

Manulife Financial Corporation [MFC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Manulife Financial Corporation posted 0.42/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.41/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MFC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Manulife Financial Corporation go to 8.82%.