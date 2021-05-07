Macquarie lifts Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Pinduoduo Inc. [NASDAQ: PDD] surged by $3.54 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $137.80 during the day while it closed the day at $134.65. The company report on April 30, 2021 that Pinduoduo deepens digital transformation for agriculture by connecting millions of farmers to consumers.

Pinduoduo Inc., China’s largest agricultural platform, is deepening its efforts to transform the way food is grown, transported and sold by connecting millions of farmers directly to consumers.

Since its establishment in 2015, Pinduoduo has focused on agriculture and has connected more than 12 million farmers directly to its users, which numbered 788.4 million users as of the end of last year. Last year, Pinduoduo recorded more than 270 billion yuan ($42 billion) in agriculture-related GMV, up from 136 billion yuan in 2019.

Pinduoduo Inc. stock has also loss -2.07% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PDD stock has declined by -31.74% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 37.79% and lost -24.21% year-on date.

The market cap for PDD stock reached $169.51 billion, with 1.21 billion shares outstanding and 865.44 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.36M shares, PDD reached a trading volume of 4332950 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PDD shares is $175.87 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PDD stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Macquarie have made an estimate for Pinduoduo Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 18, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 26, 2021, representing the official price target for Pinduoduo Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $210, while Bernstein analysts kept a Outperform rating on PDD stock. On November 16, 2020, analysts increased their price target for PDD shares from 85 to 192.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pinduoduo Inc. is set at 6.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for PDD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 18.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 17.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.68. Price to Free Cash Flow for PDD in the course of the last twelve months was 38.90 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

PDD stock trade performance evaluation

Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.07. With this latest performance, PDD shares dropped by -2.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 37.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 173.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PDD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.62 for Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 143.30, while it was recorded at 133.06 for the last single week of trading, and 128.10 for the last 200 days.

Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD] shares currently have an operating margin of -15.77 and a Gross Margin at +67.59. Pinduoduo Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -12.07.

Return on Total Capital for PDD is now -16.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -13.15. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -16.33, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.91. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 28.20. Additionally, PDD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 21.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 24.67, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.25.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.40 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.49.Pinduoduo Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Pinduoduo Inc. posted -0.39/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.28/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -39.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PDD.

Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $35,465 million, or 32.10% of PDD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PDD stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 26,867,200, which is approximately 5.904% of the company’s market cap and around 0.23% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 19,350,344 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.54 billion in PDD stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $2.14 billion in PDD stock with ownership of nearly 19.008% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pinduoduo Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 290 institutional holders increased their position in Pinduoduo Inc. [NASDAQ:PDD] by around 59,817,886 shares. Additionally, 135 investors decreased positions by around 21,799,353 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 188,883,017 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 270,500,256 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PDD stock had 123 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,852,596 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 1,346,355 shares during the same period.