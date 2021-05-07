Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [LYV] Stock trading around $75.12 per share: What’s Next?

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [NYSE: LYV] traded at a low on 05/06/21, posting a -4.63 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $75.12. The company report on May 7, 2021 that Live Nation Entertainment Reports First Quarter 2021 Results.

Highlights.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Concerts Pipeline for 2022 Up Double Digits from 2019.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4014841 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Live Nation Entertainment Inc. stands at 3.06% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.67%.

The market cap for LYV stock reached $16.57 billion, with 213.74 million shares outstanding and 158.98 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.18M shares, LYV reached a trading volume of 4014841 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [LYV]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LYV shares is $85.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LYV stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Live Nation Entertainment Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on January 19, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on November 30, 2020, representing the official price target for Live Nation Entertainment Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $55 to $57, while Jefferies kept a Hold rating on LYV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Live Nation Entertainment Inc. is set at 2.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for LYV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.90.

How has LYV stock performed recently?

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [LYV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.07. With this latest performance, LYV shares dropped by -13.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 40.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 95.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LYV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.04 for Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [LYV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 84.85, while it was recorded at 79.44 for the last single week of trading, and 68.27 for the last 200 days.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [LYV]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [LYV] shares currently have an operating margin of -87.53 and a Gross Margin at -0.14. Live Nation Entertainment Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -92.59.

Return on Total Capital for LYV is now -24.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -29.66. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -511.34, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.98. Additionally, LYV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 107.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 61.02.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [LYV] managed to generate an average of -$210,165 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.43 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.17.Live Nation Entertainment Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [LYV]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Live Nation Entertainment Inc. posted -0.94/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.97/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LYV.

Insider trade positions for Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [LYV]

There are presently around $12,622 million, or 76.80% of LYV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LYV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 15,052,744, which is approximately -1.614% of the company’s market cap and around 2.20% of the total institutional ownership; PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND, holding 12,565,167 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $989.76 million in LYV stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $849.57 million in LYV stock with ownership of nearly 3.11% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Live Nation Entertainment Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 258 institutional holders increased their position in Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [NYSE:LYV] by around 25,193,500 shares. Additionally, 205 investors decreased positions by around 22,105,533 shares, while 81 investors held positions by with 112,937,800 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 160,236,833 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LYV stock had 99 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,891,815 shares, while 56 institutional investors sold positions of 8,304,109 shares during the same period.