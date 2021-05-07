Lexaria Bioscience Corp. [LEXX] is -17.90% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. [NASDAQ: LEXX] traded at a high on 05/06/21, posting a 22.07 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $6.14. The company report on May 6, 2021 that Lexaria Issues Successful Results from First 2021 Study, HYPER-A21-1.

Up to 2,178% more CBD delivered into bloodstream*.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Up to 1,737% more CBD delivered into brain tissue*.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 48473255 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Lexaria Bioscience Corp. stands at 18.49% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.34%.

The market cap for LEXX stock reached $31.68 million, with 4.05 million shares outstanding and 2.85 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 106.95K shares, LEXX reached a trading volume of 48473255 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Lexaria Bioscience Corp. [LEXX]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lexaria Bioscience Corp. is set at 0.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for LEXX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 45.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.90.

How has LEXX stock performed recently?

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. [LEXX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.92. With this latest performance, LEXX shares gained by 8.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LEXX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.65 for Lexaria Bioscience Corp. [LEXX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.58, while it was recorded at 5.31 for the last single week of trading.

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. [LEXX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lexaria Bioscience Corp. [LEXX] shares currently have an operating margin of -1052.29 and a Gross Margin at +44.84. Lexaria Bioscience Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1023.03.

Return on Total Capital for LEXX is now -157.79, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -156.47. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -160.30, with Return on Assets sitting at -142.96. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lexaria Bioscience Corp. [LEXX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.18. Additionally, LEXX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.82, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.52. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.75, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lexaria Bioscience Corp. [LEXX] managed to generate an average of -$983,499 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.31 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.14.Lexaria Bioscience Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 27.10 and a Current Ratio set at 27.40.

Insider trade positions for Lexaria Bioscience Corp. [LEXX]

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.10% of LEXX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LEXX stocks are: EDGE WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 3,333, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 5.90% of the total institutional ownership; MD FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT INC., holding 2,686 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14000.0 in LEXX stocks shares; and CWM, LLC, currently with $0.0 in LEXX stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lexaria Bioscience Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 2 institutional holders increased their position in Lexaria Bioscience Corp. [NASDAQ:LEXX] by around 2,700 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 3,333 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,033 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LEXX stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,700 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.