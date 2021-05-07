Laredo Petroleum Inc. [LPI] Stock trading around $36.37 per share: What’s Next?

Laredo Petroleum Inc. [NYSE: LPI] slipped around -7.05 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $36.37 at the close of the session, down -16.24%. The company report on May 6, 2021 that Laredo Petroleum Announces First-Quarter 2021 Financial and Operating Results.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE: LPI) (“Laredo” or the “Company”) announced its first-quarter 2021 financial and operating results.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

First-Quarter 2021 Highlights.

Laredo Petroleum Inc. stock is now 84.62% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. LPI Stock saw the intraday high of $40.97 and lowest of $35.24 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 43.98, which means current price is +90.22% above from all time high which was touched on 03/15/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 559.28K shares, LPI reached a trading volume of 1538165 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Laredo Petroleum Inc. [LPI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LPI shares is $45.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LPI stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Laredo Petroleum Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 14, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Seaport Global Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 27, 2020, representing the official price target for Laredo Petroleum Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while Raymond James analysts kept a Outperform rating on LPI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Laredo Petroleum Inc. is set at 2.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for LPI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.71. Price to Free Cash Flow for LPI in the course of the last twelve months was 1.26 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

How has LPI stock performed recently?

Laredo Petroleum Inc. [LPI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.85. With this latest performance, LPI shares gained by 1.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 319.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 96.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LPI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.92 for Laredo Petroleum Inc. [LPI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.18, while it was recorded at 40.58 for the last single week of trading, and 21.59 for the last 200 days.

Laredo Petroleum Inc. [LPI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Laredo Petroleum Inc. [LPI] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.13 and a Gross Margin at +13.59. Laredo Petroleum Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -129.09.

Return on Total Capital for LPI is now 2.58, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -54.70. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -213.10, with Return on Assets sitting at -47.16. Additionally, LPI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 101.82, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 83.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Laredo Petroleum Inc. [LPI] managed to generate an average of -$3,401,451 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.08 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.37.Laredo Petroleum Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings analysis for Laredo Petroleum Inc. [LPI]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Laredo Petroleum Inc. posted 1.8/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.98/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -9.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LPI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Laredo Petroleum Inc. go to -9.34%.

Insider trade positions for Laredo Petroleum Inc. [LPI]

There are presently around $236 million, or 43.80% of LPI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LPI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 1,197,140, which is approximately 18.162% of the company’s market cap and around 6.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 520,211 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $22.59 million in LPI stocks shares; and D. E. SHAW & CO., INC., currently with $17.97 million in LPI stock with ownership of nearly 164.274% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Laredo Petroleum Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 57 institutional holders increased their position in Laredo Petroleum Inc. [NYSE:LPI] by around 1,652,945 shares. Additionally, 45 investors decreased positions by around 3,450,872 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 326,258 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,430,075 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LPI stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 662,585 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 2,909,747 shares during the same period.