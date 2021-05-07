JP Morgan lifts Pan American Silver Corp. [PAAS] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Pan American Silver Corp. [NASDAQ: PAAS] stock went on an upward path that rose over 4.89% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 7.29%. The company report on May 7, 2021 that Pan American Silver Releases 2020 Sustainability Report.

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ: PAAS) (TSX: PAAS) (“Pan American”) is proud to release its 2020 Sustainability Report, which includes details on the Company’s environmental, social, corporate governance, and health and safety goals and performance.

“Pan American remains committed to continuously improving our sustainability performance. We are implementing industry best practices, including the Mining Association of Canada’s Towards Sustainable Mining (“TSM”) protocols, the Voluntary Principles for Security and Human Rights, and the World Gold Council Conflict-Free Standard,” said Michael Steinmann, President and CEO. “Our primary concern remains the health and safety of our employees and contractors, and the communities in which they live and work. When COVID-19 was declared a global pandemic, we engaged our crisis response team to plan for and manage issues related to the virus.”.

Over the last 12 months, PAAS stock rose by 61.33%. The one-year Pan American Silver Corp. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 19.22. The average equity rating for PAAS stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $7.44 billion, with 210.19 million shares outstanding and 206.97 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.42M shares, PAAS stock reached a trading volume of 4147486 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Pan American Silver Corp. [PAAS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PAAS shares is $43.02 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PAAS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Pan American Silver Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 10, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price from $38 to $35. The new note on the price target was released on January 13, 2021, representing the official price target for Pan American Silver Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $34 to $38, while Deutsche Bank kept a Buy rating on PAAS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pan American Silver Corp. is set at 1.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for PAAS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.30. Price to Free Cash Flow for PAAS in the course of the last twelve months was 31.31 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

PAAS Stock Performance Analysis:

Pan American Silver Corp. [PAAS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.29. With this latest performance, PAAS shares gained by 7.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 61.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PAAS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.54 for Pan American Silver Corp. [PAAS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.47, while it was recorded at 33.28 for the last single week of trading, and 33.11 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Pan American Silver Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pan American Silver Corp. [PAAS] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.07 and a Gross Margin at +25.67. Pan American Silver Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.29.

Return on Total Capital for PAAS is now 10.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.89. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.33, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.38. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Pan American Silver Corp. [PAAS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.29. Additionally, PAAS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.27, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.80, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.79.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Pan American Silver Corp. [PAAS] managed to generate an average of $22,530 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.31 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.41.Pan American Silver Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

PAAS Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Pan American Silver Corp. posted -0.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.13/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -130.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PAAS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pan American Silver Corp. go to 17.14%.

Pan American Silver Corp. [PAAS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,303 million, or 60.90% of PAAS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PAAS stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 24,341,875, which is approximately 8.675% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,961,723 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $197.51 million in PAAS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $191.38 million in PAAS stock with ownership of nearly 11.388% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pan American Silver Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 148 institutional holders increased their position in Pan American Silver Corp. [NASDAQ:PAAS] by around 9,967,088 shares. Additionally, 123 investors decreased positions by around 12,666,526 shares, while 43 investors held positions by with 77,055,252 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 99,688,866 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PAAS stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,214,090 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 2,278,684 shares during the same period.