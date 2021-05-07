JP Morgan lifts Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited [HMY] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited [NYSE: HMY] gained 4.98% on the last trading session, reaching $4.85 price per share at the time. The company report on November 24, 2020 that Deutsche Bank’s Depositary Receipts Virtual Investor Conference presentations now available for on-demand viewing.

Deutsche Bank announced that the presentations from the November 18th and 19th Depositary Receipts Virtual Investor Conference (“dbVIC”) are now available for on-demand viewing. The event featured presentations from international companies with American Depositary Receipt (ADR) programs in the US.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Representatives from participating companies based in Australia, China, Germany, Finland, Netherlands, South Africa and the UK presented their equity stories and answered audience questions. The presentations are targeted to all types of investors as well as analysts interested in non-US companies.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited represents 599.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.06 billion with the latest information. HMY stock price has been found in the range of $4.66 to $4.96.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.32M shares, HMY reached a trading volume of 8405562 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited [HMY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HMY shares is $3.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HMY stock is a recommendation set at 4.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 21, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on August 28, 2018, representing the official price target for Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for HMY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.47. Price to Free Cash Flow for HMY in the course of the last twelve months was 10.74 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Trading performance analysis for HMY stock

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited [HMY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.75. With this latest performance, HMY shares gained by 0.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 38.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HMY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.55 for Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited [HMY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.52, while it was recorded at 4.70 for the last single week of trading, and 5.01 for the last 200 days.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited [HMY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited [HMY] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.23 and a Gross Margin at +14.91. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.87.

Return on Total Capital for HMY is now 12.54, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.96. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.82, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited [HMY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 33.63. Additionally, HMY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 25.16, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.58. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 32.28, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 24.16.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited [HMY] managed to generate an average of -$22,108 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 27.53 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.75.Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited [HMY]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HMY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited go to 0.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited [HMY]

There are presently around $664 million, or 26.90% of HMY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HMY stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 61,911,408, which is approximately 5.842% of the company’s market cap and around 15.10% of the total institutional ownership; EXOR CAPITAL LLP, holding 17,620,729 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $81.41 million in HMY stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $32.98 million in HMY stock with ownership of nearly -3.015% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 49 institutional holders increased their position in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited [NYSE:HMY] by around 18,988,977 shares. Additionally, 56 investors decreased positions by around 22,774,873 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 101,960,893 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 143,724,743 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HMY stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,099,500 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 10,435,361 shares during the same period.