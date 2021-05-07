Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT] is 10.21% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [NYSE: HLT] loss -4.39% on the last trading session, reaching $122.62 price per share at the time. The company report on May 5, 2021 that Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc. to Host Earnings Call.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HLT) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2021 First Quarter Earnings call to be held on May 5, 2021 at 10:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/76873.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. represents 277.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $34.60 billion with the latest information. HLT stock price has been found in the range of $122.32 to $125.50.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.37M shares, HLT reached a trading volume of 3747795 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HLT shares is $122.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HLT stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on November 11, 2020, representing the official price target for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $72 to $89, while BMO Capital Markets kept a Market Perform rating on HLT stock. On August 14, 2020, analysts increased their price target for HLT shares from 72 to 101.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. is set at 3.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for HLT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for HLT in the course of the last twelve months was 55.81 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

Trading performance analysis for HLT stock

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.03. With this latest performance, HLT shares dropped by -3.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 39.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 70.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HLT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.95 for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 124.73, while it was recorded at 127.73 for the last single week of trading, and 103.89 for the last 200 days.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.74 and a Gross Margin at +5.81. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -16.49.

Return on Total Capital for HLT is now -1.26, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -7.76. Additionally, HLT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 114.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 69.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT] managed to generate an average of -$5,071 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.27 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. posted -0.61/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.31/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -96.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HLT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. go to -6.25%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT]

There are presently around $33,360 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HLT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 24,908,709, which is approximately -1.677% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 20,342,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.49 billion in HLT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.26 billion in HLT stock with ownership of nearly 5.73% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 322 institutional holders increased their position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [NYSE:HLT] by around 25,623,828 shares. Additionally, 265 investors decreased positions by around 27,518,836 shares, while 71 investors held positions by with 218,915,826 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 272,058,490 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HLT stock had 106 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,017,457 shares, while 71 institutional investors sold positions of 3,119,778 shares during the same period.