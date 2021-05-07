Grand Canyon Education Inc. [LOPE] moved down -16.03: Why It’s Important

Grand Canyon Education Inc. [NASDAQ: LOPE] closed the trading session at $89.77 on 05/06/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $88.33, while the highest price level was $95.40. The company report on May 6, 2021 that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2021 Results.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOPE), (“GCE” or the “Company”), is a publicly traded education services company that currently provides services to 26 university partners. GCE provides a full array of support services in the post-secondary education sector and has developed significant technological solutions, infrastructure and operational processes to provide superior services in these areas on a large scale. GCE announced financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

For the three months ended March 31, 2021:.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -3.59 percent and weekly performance of -18.08 percent. The stock has been moved at 15.88 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -18.54 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 0.46 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 315.01K shares, LOPE reached to a volume of 1873312 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Grand Canyon Education Inc. [LOPE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LOPE shares is $124.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LOPE stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for Grand Canyon Education Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 20, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on September 11, 2020, representing the official price target for Grand Canyon Education Inc. stock. On November 09, 2018, analysts increased their price target for LOPE shares from 135 to 150.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Grand Canyon Education Inc. is set at 3.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for LOPE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.41. Price to Free Cash Flow for LOPE in the course of the last twelve months was 15.24 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.80.

LOPE stock trade performance evaluation

Grand Canyon Education Inc. [LOPE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -18.08. With this latest performance, LOPE shares dropped by -18.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LOPE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 18.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 9.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 26.00 for Grand Canyon Education Inc. [LOPE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 108.50, while it was recorded at 104.03 for the last single week of trading, and 94.06 for the last 200 days.

Grand Canyon Education Inc. [LOPE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Grand Canyon Education Inc. [LOPE] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.87 and a Gross Margin at +38.00. Grand Canyon Education Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +30.47.

Return on Total Capital for LOPE is now 16.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 15.67. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.05, with Return on Assets sitting at 14.43. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Grand Canyon Education Inc. [LOPE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 10.91. Additionally, LOPE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 9.84, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.17. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 8.34, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Grand Canyon Education Inc. [LOPE] managed to generate an average of $55,610 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.55 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.47.Grand Canyon Education Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Grand Canyon Education Inc. [LOPE] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Grand Canyon Education Inc. posted 1.53/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.5/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LOPE.

Grand Canyon Education Inc. [LOPE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4,936 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LOPE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 4,259,808, which is approximately 1.573% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; WILLIAM BLAIR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 4,081,286 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $436.33 million in LOPE stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $413.88 million in LOPE stock with ownership of nearly 0.228% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Grand Canyon Education Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 166 institutional holders increased their position in Grand Canyon Education Inc. [NASDAQ:LOPE] by around 4,101,110 shares. Additionally, 134 investors decreased positions by around 3,628,398 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 38,438,289 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 46,167,797 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LOPE stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 519,953 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 263,854 shares during the same period.