Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. [GLMD] fell -14.79% so far this year. What now?

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. [NASDAQ: GLMD] stock went on a downward path that fall over -14.93% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -21.36%. The company report on May 6, 2021 that Galmed Pharmaceuticals to Report First Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provide Business Update on Thursday May 13.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (Nasdaq: GLMD) (“Galmed” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of Aramchol, a liver targeted, oral, SCD1 modulator, currently in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and fibrosis announced that it will host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, May 13, 2021, to provide an update on current developments with respect to its clinical programs for Aramchol™ and to discuss financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.

Conference Call & Webcast:.

Over the last 12 months, GLMD stock dropped by -37.65%. The average equity rating for GLMD stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $68.69 million, with 21.55 million shares outstanding and 17.77 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 398.44K shares, GLMD stock reached a trading volume of 2360927 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. [GLMD]:

B. Riley FBR have made an estimate for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 22, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Craig Hallum raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 04, 2020, representing the official price target for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $9 to $14, while Cantor Fitzgerald kept a Overweight rating on GLMD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is set at 0.24 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.96.

GLMD Stock Performance Analysis:

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. [GLMD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -21.36. With this latest performance, GLMD shares dropped by -20.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GLMD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 17.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.09 for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. [GLMD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.43, while it was recorded at 3.10 for the last single week of trading, and 3.80 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for GLMD is now -52.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -50.22. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -50.47, with Return on Assets sitting at -44.43. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. [GLMD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.49. Additionally, GLMD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.41. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.49, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.49.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. [GLMD] managed to generate an average of -$1,198,792 per employee.Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.50 and a Current Ratio set at 6.50.

GLMD Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. posted -0.29/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.37/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 21.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GLMD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. go to 20.00%.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. [GLMD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $20 million, or 26.20% of GLMD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GLMD stocks are: NANTAHALA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 1,926,899, which is approximately -7.036% of the company’s market cap and around 14.14% of the total institutional ownership; BVF INC/IL, holding 1,799,694 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.61 million in GLMD stocks shares; and IBEX INVESTORS LLC, currently with $4.75 million in GLMD stock with ownership of nearly 0.66% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 11 institutional holders increased their position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. [NASDAQ:GLMD] by around 236,806 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 677,743 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 5,352,626 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,267,175 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GLMD stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 109,724 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 418,505 shares during the same period.