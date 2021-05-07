For Upland Software Inc. [UPLD], Analyst sees a rise to $58. What next?

Upland Software Inc. [NASDAQ: UPLD] loss -12.19% or -5.68 points to close at $40.93 with a heavy trading volume of 1335911 shares. The company report on May 6, 2021 that Upland Software Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

Upland Software, Inc. (Nasdaq: UPLD), a leader in cloud-based tools for digital transformation, announced financial and operating results for the first quarter of 2021 and issued guidance for its second quarter and full year of 2021.

First Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights.

It opened the trading session at $47.50, the shares rose to $47.50 and dropped to $39.50, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for UPLD points out that the company has recorded -10.61% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -54.1% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 228.15K shares, UPLD reached to a volume of 1335911 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Upland Software Inc. [UPLD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UPLD shares is $59.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UPLD stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Upland Software Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 29, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Upland Software Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $48, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on UPLD stock. On June 24, 2019, analysts increased their price target for UPLD shares from 50 to 53.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Upland Software Inc. is set at 2.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for UPLD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.18. Price to Free Cash Flow for UPLD in the course of the last twelve months was 36.24 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.60.

Trading performance analysis for UPLD stock

Upland Software Inc. [UPLD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -18.93. With this latest performance, UPLD shares dropped by -11.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 37.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UPLD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 19.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.14 for Upland Software Inc. [UPLD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 48.06, while it was recorded at 46.76 for the last single week of trading, and 43.95 for the last 200 days.

Upland Software Inc. [UPLD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Upland Software Inc. [UPLD] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.71 and a Gross Margin at +53.61. Upland Software Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -17.55.

Return on Total Capital for UPLD is now 0.26, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.51. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -19.72, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Upland Software Inc. [UPLD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 173.94. Additionally, UPLD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 63.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 50.49. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 171.82, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 62.72.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Upland Software Inc. [UPLD] managed to generate an average of -$63,233 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.55 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.Upland Software Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Upland Software Inc. [UPLD]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Upland Software Inc. posted 0.6/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.44/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 36.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UPLD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Upland Software Inc. go to 10.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Upland Software Inc. [UPLD]

There are presently around $1,146 million, or 83.20% of UPLD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UPLD stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 1,820,921, which is approximately 7.833% of the company’s market cap and around 8.00% of the total institutional ownership; CDAM (UK) LTD, holding 1,559,164 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $72.67 million in UPLD stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $61.41 million in UPLD stock with ownership of nearly 4.848% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Upland Software Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 105 institutional holders increased their position in Upland Software Inc. [NASDAQ:UPLD] by around 4,883,290 shares. Additionally, 75 investors decreased positions by around 2,975,265 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 16,720,515 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 24,579,070 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UPLD stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,980,079 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 1,254,994 shares during the same period.