For Twilio Inc. [TWLO], Analyst sees a rise to $480. What next?

Twilio Inc. [NYSE: TWLO] plunged by -$31.6 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $319.85 during the day while it closed the day at $304.12. The company report on May 6, 2021 that Twilio Announces First Quarter 2021 Results.

First Quarter Revenue of $590.0 million, up 62% Year-Over-Year.

First Quarter Revenue Dollar-Based Net Expansion Rate of 133%.

Twilio Inc. stock has also loss -19.00% of its value over the past 7 days. However, TWLO stock has declined by -23.87% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 8.47% and lost -10.16% year-on date.

The market cap for TWLO stock reached $53.16 billion, with 158.34 million shares outstanding and 140.17 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.27M shares, TWLO reached a trading volume of 6851679 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Twilio Inc. [TWLO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TWLO shares is $498.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TWLO stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Twilio Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 23, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 20, 2021, representing the official price target for Twilio Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $415, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on TWLO stock. On February 09, 2021, analysts increased their price target for TWLO shares from 300 to 465.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Twilio Inc. is set at 18.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for TWLO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 30.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 17.39. Price to Free Cash Flow for TWLO in the course of the last twelve months was 7704.81 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 7.50.

TWLO stock trade performance evaluation

Twilio Inc. [TWLO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -19.00. With this latest performance, TWLO shares dropped by -13.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 148.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TWLO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.85 for Twilio Inc. [TWLO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 362.00, while it was recorded at 341.92 for the last single week of trading, and 322.50 for the last 200 days.

Twilio Inc. [TWLO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Twilio Inc. [TWLO] shares currently have an operating margin of -26.74 and a Gross Margin at +49.76. Twilio Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -27.87.

Return on Total Capital for TWLO is now -6.74, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -7.07. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -7.71, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Twilio Inc. [TWLO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.18. Additionally, TWLO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.07.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Twilio Inc. [TWLO] managed to generate an average of -$234,581 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.70 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.24.Twilio Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.50 and a Current Ratio set at 7.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Twilio Inc. [TWLO] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Twilio Inc. posted 0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.11/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 154.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TWLO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Twilio Inc. go to 20.50%.

Twilio Inc. [TWLO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $44,759 million, or 81.70% of TWLO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TWLO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 10,510,398, which is approximately -14.862% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 10,377,674 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.48 billion in TWLO stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $3.11 billion in TWLO stock with ownership of nearly -20.594% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Twilio Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 562 institutional holders increased their position in Twilio Inc. [NYSE:TWLO] by around 20,196,073 shares. Additionally, 288 investors decreased positions by around 13,415,207 shares, while 98 investors held positions by with 99,710,119 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 133,321,399 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TWLO stock had 197 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,144,602 shares, while 65 institutional investors sold positions of 911,533 shares during the same period.